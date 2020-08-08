Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cole, Glasnow face off in 1st game of Yankees-Rays DH

In four career starts, he carries an 0-2 record with a 3.51 ERA, but he has fanned 37 in 25 2/3 innings. The Rays are just one of two teams, joining the Houston Astros, that Cole has failed to earn a win against.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 14:03 IST
Cole, Glasnow face off in 1st game of Yankees-Rays DH
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Tampa Bay Rays turned to their strength Friday night in the series opener against the New York Yankees -- shutdown pitching. Tampa Bay's staff, using six hurlers, hunkered down and two-hit the Yankees in a 1-0 win, becoming the first team to shut out the slugging Bronx Bombers this year. In fact, they became the first team to hold the Yankees hitless in a game.

Pinch hitter Michael Perez's eighth-inning sacrifice fly won it for the Rays. Winning pitcher Chaz Roe (2-0) pitched the final two scoreless innings to hand the Yankees their fifth straight loss at Tropicana Field.

"That (victory) was exactly what we needed today," said Roe, who gave up a leadoff double in the eighth but used a big strikeout of Aaron Judge to shut down the threat. "We squeezed this one out in fashion. We need to keep this rolling." The teams play a doubleheader on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (3-0, 2.55 ERA) will make his fourth start in Game 1, and the right-hander with the huge price tag has been well worth the investment so far. Since last May 22, Cole has been unbeatable, posting a 19-0 mark and a 1.86 ERA in his 25 starts during the regular season. The hot streak is the sixth-longest unbeaten stretch in major league history.

While Cole has been excellent, the rest of the New York starting staff is 1-3 with a 7.22 ERA. Manager Aaron Boone said Cole's presence and deep work in his starts yield big dividends to the club's bullpen. "Nothing beats several outings from your starters that give you length and really kind of sets everyone up down there in that 'pen," Boone said.

Cole has been merely mortal and winless against the Rays. In four career starts, he carries an 0-2 record with a 3.51 ERA, but he has fanned 37 in 25 2/3 innings.

The Rays are just one of two teams, joining the Houston Astros, that Cole has failed to earn a win against. Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 3.12 ERA) will start opposite Cole. The right-hander has been efficient in two short outings, allowing three runs on four hits -- two of them home runs -- in 8 2/3 innings. He has walked five and fanned 14.

Glasnow is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in two career starts against the Yankees, striking out 14 in 10 innings. The pitching matchup is a rematch of Game 5 of last year's American League Division Series when Cole pitched for the Astros. Cole led Houston to a 6-1 win, striking out 10 while throwing eight innings of one-run ball.

Neither team announced a starter for Game 2, which was originally slated to be played Thursday, but the Yankees faced the Philadelphia Phillies that night in a makeup game. Tampa Bay has a hole in the No. 5 spot on its starting staff after Yonny Chirinos (triceps inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

The organization called up right-hander Trevor Richards, who is expected to work multiple innings in a bullpen game in the latter contest. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

NGT directs UPPCB to recover Rs 1.90 cr form industrial unit in Amroha

The National Green Tribunal has directed the UP Pollution Control Board to recover Rs 1.90 crore from an industrial unit for polluting the Ramganga river in Amroha after noting serious violation of environmental norms. A bench headed by NGT...

AirAsia India aircraft departing for Mumbai from Ranchi airport aborts take-off after encountering bird hit: Airline spokesperson.

AirAsia India aircraft departing for Mumbai from Ranchi airport aborts take-off after encountering bird hit Airline spokesperson....

2022 World Cup is goal now but I will take it series by series: Jhulan Goswami

Indias premier pacer Jhulan Goswami will be 39 by the time the postponed Womens World Cup comes in 2022 but the leading wicket-taker in ODIs has not given up on competing in the mega event, saying she would try to stay in reckoning by perfo...

Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of AIE flight crash victims

The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died when an ill-fatedAir India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport here. At lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020