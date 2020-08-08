Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Buttler and Woakes pepper the boundaries to give England hope

England still require 110 runs to record the second-highest successful fourth innings chase ever at Old Trafford. Pakistan began the day on 137-8 in their second innings but blazed another 32 runs to be all out for 169, setting England a tough target on a pitch offering pace, bounce and spin.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 20:53 IST
Cricket-Buttler and Woakes pepper the boundaries to give England hope

England lost a flurry of wickets as they chased 277 for victory over Pakistan on day four of the first test on Saturday, but Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes launched a counter-attack before tea to leave the game thrillingly poised.

The hosts slumped from 86-1 to 117-5 as some superb bowling gave Pakistan a stranglehold midway through the afternoon, but Buttler and Woakes then put on 50 in 49 balls to accelerate the score to 167-5. England still require 110 runs to record the second-highest successful fourth innings chase ever at Old Trafford.

Pakistan began the day on 137-8 in their second innings but blazed another 32 runs to be all out for 169, setting England a tough target on a pitch offering pace, bounce and spin. Mohammad Abbas trapped opener Rory Burns lbw for 10 early on, and England crept up to 55-1 at lunch before skipper Joe Root and Dom Sibley dug in to give England a solid platform.

Sibley showed great patience in reaching 36 but paid the price for a rash shot when he edged an attempted drive off leg spinner Yasir Shah and was taken by Asad Shafiq at slip. Root swept to 42 but just when he looked set for a big score he fell to a superbly directed delivery from teenager Naseem Shah, the ball catching the splice of the bat and being held by Babar Azam at first slip.

It looked even better for Pakistan when Shah spun one out of the rough to have Ben Stokes caught behind the stumps by Mohammad Rizwan on review, after England's dangerman was initially given not out by the on-field umpire. Ollie Pope could do nothing about his dismissal as Shaheen Afridi produced an unplayable ball that rose sharply off a length, caught his glove and looped up to Shadab Khan at gully.

England were in a hole, but Buttler and Woakes went into one-day mode and began to pepper the boundaries, setting up what could be a thrilling final session of the day. While Pakistan remain the favourites, England still have a chance of the highest successful run chase at Old Trafford since they made 294 to beat New Zealand in 2008.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Same cast from Season 1, Trussell speaks on its renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Rajasthan to not use antigen test kits

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed officials to conduct RT-PCR tests instead of rapid antigen tests to check COVID-19 infection. He said the state government will not use antigen test kits as it is a question of life...

Motor racing-Perez is 99% likely to start in Spain, says Racing Point boss

Sergio Perez should return for Racing Point at next weeks Spanish Grand Prix after the Mexican Formula One driver missed two races due to COVID-19, team boss Otmar Szafnauer said on Saturday. The 30-year-old Perez has tested positive in two...

Delhi sexual assault: Mahila Cong workers detained for protesting outside CM house

Workers of the Delhi Mahila Congress, protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals house here over the sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl, were detained by the police on Saturday. The workers of the partys Delhi unit seeking justi...

2,639 new coronavirus cases in Pune district

Pune district reported 2,639 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking its case count to 1,05,523 on Saturday, a health official said here. The death toll due to the pandemic, on the other hand, reached 2,414 with 70 patients dyi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020