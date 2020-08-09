Left Menu
Tennis-Kontaveit upsets top seed Martic to set up Ferro final in Palermo

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit produced an aggressive display to stun top seed Petra Martic 6-2 6-4 on Saturday as she set up a title showdown at the Palermo Ladies Open with Fiona Ferro.

Reuters | Palermo | Updated: 09-08-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 01:11 IST
Playing in her first semi-final since Stuttgart in April 2019, Kontaveit struck 31 winners and broke Martic's serve five times. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Martic converted a breakpoint late in the second set to move within one game of Kontaveit but a medical timeout halted her momentum. Instead, it was Kontaveit who powered through Martic's serve to book a place in her third claycourt final.

"I felt like a played a very good match today," world number 22 Kontaveit said. "I was quite aggressive, consistent, and I served especially well in the first set. It got a bit close in the end, but I played a good game at 5-4 and I'm happy to be in the final."

Ferro progressed to only her second WTA final after rallying from a set down to beat home favourite Camila Giorgi 2-6 6-2 7-5. The 23-year-old Frenchwoman dashed Italian hopes for a second consecutive night, having defeated former Palermo champion Sara Errani in the quarter-finals.

