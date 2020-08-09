Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tigers slam four HRs in first inning, knock off Pirates

Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario homered off Pittsburgh left-hander Derek Holland during the Tigers' five-run first inning. Holland (0-1) surrendered nine runs on 13 hits in five innings and served up all five Detroit homers. Pirates first baseman Phillip Evans left the game in the sixth after he collided with right fielder Gregory Polanco.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 05:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 05:14 IST
Tigers slam four HRs in first inning, knock off Pirates

The Detroit Tigers blasted five homers, including four in their first five at-bats, as they powered past the host Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5 on Saturday. Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario homered off Pittsburgh left-hander Derek Holland during the Tigers' five-run first inning. JaCoby Jones also homered for Detroit, which has scored 28 runs during the first two games of the series.

Cabrera finished with three hits and three RBIs, Jonathan Schoop supplied three hits, three runs scored and an RBI, while Cron added two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Candelario had his second straight three-hit game. The Tigers hit four home runs in an inning for the first time since the fourth inning on June 1, 2013 at Baltimore. It was the first time in franchise history they blasted four homers before making an out.

Kevin Newman led the Pirates' attack with four hits and two RBIs, and Jarrod Dyson chipped in two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Pittsburgh has lost nine of its last 10 games. Former Pirates right-hander Ivan Nova (1-0) struggled through five innings, giving up five runs on six hits, but still got the win. Holland (0-1) surrendered nine runs on 13 hits in five innings and served up all five Detroit homers.

Pirates first baseman Phillip Evans left the game in the sixth after he collided with right fielder Gregory Polanco. Evans took an elbow to the face and was removed on a stretcher. Travis Demeritte's RBI single in the second gave Detroit a 6-0 lead. The Pirates then chipped away, scoring two runs in the third and three in the fourth.

Newman had an RBI double and a run-scoring single during those innings. The Tigers responded with four runs in the sixth. Jones homered to lead off the inning. Schoop doubled in a run and scored on the play that forced Evans from the game, which was recorded as a two-base sacrifice fly for Cabrera. Grayson Greiner drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning.

Cron's RBI double in the seventh made it 11-5. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's U.S. operations - sources

Twitter Inc has approached TikToks Chinese owner ByteDance to express interest in acquiring the U.S. operations of the video-sharing app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as experts raised doubts over Twitters ability to pu...

Nitish Kumar undertakes aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday undertook an aerial survey of different embankments and flood-affected areas in many districts of Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Purnia and Kosi divisions and directed the concerned authorities t...

Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after talks with Congress break down

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday partly restoring enhanced unemployment payments to the tens of millions of Americans who lost jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, as the United States marked a grim milestone of 5 mil...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protestPolice said they detained 48 people after protesters tried to stop them arresting an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow flags over s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020