Gallo's 2-run blast lifts Rangers to shutout win over Angels

Joey Gallo's two-run home run in the sixth inning was all the Texas Rangers offense could muster, but it was enough in a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. It was enough because the Rangers got a combined shutout from starter Kolby Allard and five relievers, who limited the Angels to four hits, two from Albert Pujols. The Angels were 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.

The Rangers didn't exactly hit the cover off the ball either, finishing with just four hits, including two from Todd Frazier. Allard and Angels starter Patrick Sandoval matched each other inning for inning from the outset. Allard allowed a double to David Fletcher in the first inning and a single to Pujols in the fourth in five scoreless innings.

Likewise, Sandoval kept the Rangers off the scoreboard through five. But unlike Allard, Sandoval stayed in the game to pitch the sixth, and it cost the Angels. With two out and nobody on base, Frazier singled, and Gallo followed with his fourth home run of the season to give Texas a 2-0 lead. Gallo connected on an 0-1 pitch, hitting a 93-mph fastball over the fence in left-center field.

The Rangers got solid work from the bullpen in relief of Allard with Edinson Volquez (sixth inning) and Jesse Chavez (seventh) each throwing a scoreless inning. In the eighth, Rangers reliever Jose Rodriguez gave up a one-out walk to Fletcher, but then got a huge out when he struck out Mike Trout looking at a 3-2 pitch.

Ian Gibaut replaced Rodriguez and struck out Anthony Rendon to end the inning. In the ninth, Rafael Montero retired the Angels in order to finish it off and earn his second save. --Field Level Media