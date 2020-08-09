Left Menu
PCA's new international stadium to be named after Patiala's last ruler

Among other agendas passed in the apex council meeting, the PCA has decided to increase the number of cricketers to be offered contracts from 30 to 40, including 10 women players.

Updated: 09-08-2020 16:51 IST
PCA's new international stadium to be named after Patiala's last ruler

The Punjab Cricket Association has decided to name its new stadium in Mullanpur after the last ruler of erstwhile Patiala state, late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, who played a Test match for India in 1934. He was the father of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

This was decided in a meeting attended by PCA president Rajinder Gupta and secretary Puneet Bali apart from other office bearers of the association. "The idea was proposed by the PCA president and has been given approval," Bali said.

The PCA has also started the process of renovating the existing IS Bindra Stadium to turn it into an international cricket academy. The facilities to be upgraded include grounds, swimming pools, gyms and other infrastructure, Bali said. The 38.2 acre stadium in Mullanpur was conceptualised by former PCA president I S Bindra.

Among other agendas passed in the apex council meeting, the PCA has decided to increase the number of cricketers to be offered contracts from 30 to 40, including 10 women players. Bali said one of the main agendas of the meeting was regarding approval of the scholarship scheme.

"A proposal was also approved to implement the district development scheme. Under this, eighteen district associations in Punjab will first submit an agenda for development and the PCA inspection committee will study the plan," he said. It has also been decided to increase the grant to minor and major districts.

"A bonus of Rs 40,000 will be given to office staff and ground staff working during the pandemic," he said..

