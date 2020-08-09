Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Verstappen ends Mercedes' winning streak

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday to end Mercedes' run and become Lewis Hamilton's closest challenger. In a race dominated by tyres and strategy, Hamilton swept past Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas to take second place late in the race and stay 30 points clear in the standings.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 20:52 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen ends Mercedes' winning streak

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday to end Mercedes' run and become Lewis Hamilton's closest challenger.

In a race dominated by tyres and strategy, Hamilton swept past Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas to take second place late in the race and stay 30 points clear in the standings. Six times world champion Hamilton, who gained an extra point for fastest lap, also equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record of 155 career podium finishes.

"I didn't see it coming, but after the first stint it seemed like we were really good on tyres," said Verstappen as he celebrated his ninth win that left him with 77 points to Hamilton's 107. "Of course there was a question mark how Mercedes were going to go on the hard tyre. We had a lot of pace in the car and I didn't really have a lot of tyre issues at all. We just kept pushing."

Bottas dropped to third overall on 73 points after starting on pole position in a race again run without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "As a team we were sleeping at some point when Max managed to get ahead of us and my strategy was far, far from ideal. Lots to learn from today, I think," said the Finn.

Mercedes had won the four previous races, and taken every pole, but Verstappen was alone among the top 10 on the grid to start on the hard tyres and it paid off. The champions were mindful that Hamilton and Bottas had both suffered late blowouts at the previous weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, when Hamilton won on three wheels, in trying to eke out a one-stopper.

Pirelli had brought softer tyres this time, forcing a change of strategy, and Mercedes were ill at ease in a fast-changing two-stop race. Red Bull piled on the pressure, forcing Hamilton into a second pitstop with 11 laps to go when he was leading and looked like he might be considering a one-stopper on heavily blistered tyres.

"We haven't really had an opportunity in all the races so far to push them and I could see we were pushing them. I tried to put the pressure on, they had to pit, I did my own pace," said Verstappen. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth, ahead of Red Bull's Alexander Albon and the Racing Points of Lance Stroll and stand-in Nico Hulkenberg.

Renault's Esteban Ocon was eighth with McLaren's Lando Norris ninth and Russian Daniil Kvyat taking the final point for AlphaTauri.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

'Real Heroes' who helped rescue AIE passengers in Quarantine

Unmindful of the heavy rains and COVID-19 fears, the Real Heroes-- the local people, who had rushed to rescue passengers of the Air India Express from Dubai that crashed while landing at the airport here on Friday night, have gone on quaran...

LIC to launch revival campaign for lapsed policies

To encourage continuation of risk cover in this difficult period, insurance behemoth LIC on Sunday said it will provide an opportunity for its policyholders to revive their lapsed policies. It has decided to launch a special revival campaig...

Lebanon explosion: European Commission pledges 30 million euros

The European Commission has pledged additional 30 million euros USD 35 million at an international donors conference for Lebanon after deadly Beirut explosion. The EUs executive body said in a statement this comes on top of 33 million euros...

Falcons sign S Wilcox

The Atlanta Falcons signed safety J.J. Wilcox, the team announced Sunday. Wilcox was slated to play for the Falcons last season before sustaining a torn ACL in the opening workout of training camp.Wilcox, 29, played in 2018 with the Indiana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020