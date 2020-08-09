Left Menu
Falcons sign S Wilcox

The Atlanta Falcons signed safety J.J. Wilcox, the team announced Sunday. Wilcox was slated to play for the Falcons last season before sustaining a torn ACL in the opening workout of training camp. Wilcox, 29, played in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, making seven tackles in seven games.

The Atlanta Falcons signed safety J.J. Wilcox, the team announced Sunday. Wilcox was slated to play for the Falcons last season before sustaining a torn ACL in the opening workout of training camp.

Wilcox, 29, played in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, making seven tackles in seven games. He spent the first four years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys before playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. Wilcox has recorded 233 tackles and six interceptions in 77 career games since being selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

