Mets RHP Wacha (shoulder) placed on injured list

Manager Luis Rojas said prior to Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins that Wacha experienced pain in his shoulder after allowing four runs in five innings during his last start on Friday, a 4-3 loss. "Right now, not overly concerned," Rojas said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 00:11 IST
New York Mets right-hander Michael Wacha was placed on the 10-day injured list because of inflammation in his throwing shoulder, the team announced Sunday.

"Right now, not overly concerned," Rojas said. "Definitely, we'll see how he responds to the treatment, and how that inflammation goes down, and how he keeps giving us feedback on how he feels." Wacha, 29, has a 1-2 record with a 6.43 ERA in three starts this season after signing a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $3 million. He owns a 60-41 mark with a 3.95 ERA in 168 career appearances (154 starts) with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-19) and Mets.

Wacha was a All-Star in 2015 when he went 17-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts. To replace Wacha on their active roster, the Mets recalled catcher Ali Sanchez from their alternate site.

Sanchez, 23, has batted .259 with 11 homers and 141 RBIs in six seasons in the minor leagues.

