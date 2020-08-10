Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hall of Famer Westphal battling brain cancer

Please pray for friend, No. 44." Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last September, Westphal was a five-time All-Star who won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 1973-74 and was named the Comeback Player of the Year in 1982-83. Westphal averaged 15.6 points and 4.4 assists in 823 career games with the Celtics (1972-75), Phoenix Suns (1975-80, 1983-84), Seattle Supersonics (1980-81) and New York Knicks (1981-83).

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 03:38 IST
Hall of Famer Westphal battling brain cancer

Hall of Fame guard Paul Westphal is battling brain cancer, sports columnist and longtime friend Mike Lupica said Sunday. The 69-year-old Westphal was diagnosed with glioblastoma.

"With his permission I am letting the basketball world know," Lupica posted on Twitter. "... Please pray for friend, No. 44." Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last September, Westphal was a five-time All-Star who won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 1973-74 and was named the Comeback Player of the Year in 1982-83.

Westphal averaged 15.6 points and 4.4 assists in 823 career games with the Celtics (1972-75), Phoenix Suns (1975-80, 1983-84), Seattle Supersonics (1980-81) and New York Knicks (1981-83). He posted a career-high 25.2 points per game in 1977-78. The Suns retired his No. 44. Following his retirement, Westphal compiled a 318-279 record as a head coach for parts of 10 seasons with the Suns (1992-96), Sonics (1999-2000) and Sacramento Kings (2009-12). He led Phoenix to a 62-20 regular-season record and an appearance in the NBA Finals in his first season in 1992-93.

Most recently, he worked as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets from 2014-16. The Mayo Clinic defines glioblastoma as an aggressive cancer that occurs most often in older adults and can be very difficult to treat.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK PM says schools must open in September; GCC unites to seek U.N. extension of Iran arms embargo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Police, protesters clash after Belarus presidential vote

Belarus police and protesters clashed in the capital and the city of Brest on Sunday night after a presidential election in which the countrys longtime leader sought a sixth term despite rising discontent with his authoritarian rule and his...

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina, causes minor damage

The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years shook much of the state early Sunday, rattling homes, businesses and residents. The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 80...

Report: Indians send Plesac home for leaving hotel

Zach Plesac decided to go out for the night. Now, the Cleveland Indians young right-hander reportedly is going home. The Indians sent a forceful message Sunday when they sent home Plesac because he left his hotel this weekend during a road ...

Reports: Cardinals-Pirates series postponed

It appears the St. Louis Cardinals long waiting period will continue as their three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly has been postponed. According to multiple reports, the Pirates canceled their scheduled Sunday night char...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020