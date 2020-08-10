Left Menu
Mariners cool off Rockies, salvage series finale

The Mariners, who managed just one hit in a 5-0 defeat Saturday, wasted little time getting started in the series finale. J.P. Crawford led off the bottom of the first by lining the first pitch from right-hander German Marquez (2-2) into right field for a single.

Updated: 10-08-2020 04:48 IST
Justus Sheffield pitched six shutout innings for his first major league victory and the Seattle Mariners held on to defeat visiting Colorado 5-3 Sunday afternoon, snapping the Rockies' three-game winning streak. Dylan Moore homered for the Mariners, who stopped a three-game skid and finished 3-7 on their opening homestand.

Sheffield (1-2) was making his 10th major league start. The left-hander allowed four hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out seven. Right-hander Taylor Williams went the final 1 1/3 innings for his third save. The Mariners, who managed just one hit in a 5-0 defeat Saturday, wasted little time getting started in the series finale.

J.P. Crawford led off the bottom of the first by lining the first pitch from right-hander German Marquez (2-2) into right field for a single. Moore followed with his third homer of the season, a two-run blast to right-center field on a 2-2 count. The Mariners added three insurance runs in the seventh.

Kyle Lewis led off with an infield single and Kyle Seager reached on third baseman Chris Owings' fielding error. Both runners advanced on Owings' throwing error on the play. An out later, Evan White lifted a sacrifice fly to center field. Tim Lopes' line-drive single to right brought home Seager. Lopes stole second and scored on Dee Gordon's single to right to make it 5-0. Marquez went seven innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits, with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Rockies averted the shutout with three runs in the eighth. With two outs, Garrett Hampson walked against right-hander Dan Altavilla. Hampson stole second and scored on Trevor Story's single to center. After Charlie Blackmon walked, Matt Kemp lined a run-scoring single to left. Williams replaced Altavilla, but allowed a run-scoring single to David Dahl as Colorado pulled within 5-3. Williams struck out Daniel Murphy to end the threat and then retired the side in order in the ninth.

Blackmon went 2-for-3 to improve his batting average to a major league leading .458. Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, batting just .185, got the day off.

--Field Level Media

