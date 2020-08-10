Diamondbacks P Bumgarner (back) set for medical evaluation

Left Menu
Madison Bumgarner is heading back to Arizona for tests on his troublesome back, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday. Bumgarner's ERA ballooned to 9.35 after four starts. Lovullo said it was too soon to know whether Bumgarner would be shut down for the season, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Madison Bumgarner is heading back to Arizona for tests on his troublesome back, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday. The news came after a difficult start for the 31-year-old Bumgarner, who gave up six runs in two innings in a road loss against the San Diego Padres. Bumgarner's ERA ballooned to 9.35 after four starts.

Lovullo said it was too soon to know whether Bumgarner would be shut down for the season, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The ace's velocity has been down this season as he has dealt with back spasms and possibly other injury woes. Bumgarner is in the first season of a five-year, $85 million deal with Arizona. The four-time All-Star has amassed 119 wins over his 12-year career, all of which he spent for the San Francisco Giants before signing with the Diamondbacks.

