Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blazers take down Sixers as Lillard scores 51

Damian Lillard poured in 51 points and added seven assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 124-121 victory over a Philadelphia 76ers' squad that lost Joel Embiid to injury on Sunday night near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 07:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 07:10 IST
Blazers take down Sixers as Lillard scores 51

Damian Lillard poured in 51 points and added seven assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 124-121 victory over a Philadelphia 76ers' squad that lost Joel Embiid to injury on Sunday night near Orlando. Carmelo Anthony recorded 20 points and seven rebounds as Portland (33-39) moved within a half-game of the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference race. The Trail Blazers are a half-game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and one game in front of the Phoenix Suns for the play-in berth.

Josh Richardson scored a season-best 34 points and matched a season high of six 3-pointers for the 76ers (42-28). Embiid exited with a left ankle injury with 6:18 left in the first quarter and had two points on 1-of-6 shooting and collected four rebounds. Alec Burks scored 20 points off the bench for Philadelphia, which played without Ben Simmons (knee). Tobias Harris added 16 points, Al Horford tallied 15 and Shake Milton had 11.

Lillard was 16-of-28 shooting while producing his fifth 50-point effort of the season and 10th of his career. CJ McCollum scored 16 points, Jusuf Nurkic added 15 and Mario Hezonja had 12. Anthony moved into 15th place in NBA history with 26,411 career points. He passed Paul Pierce (26,397) and John Havlicek (26,395).

Lillard converted a four-point play and followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 burst that saw the Trail Blazers take a 120-114 lead with 2:25 left. Lillard's next basket pushed him over 50 before the 76ers scored five straight on a basket by Burks and a 3-pointer by Horford to move within 122-121 with 12.2 seconds left.

Nurkic made two free throws with 10.2 seconds remaining to make it a three-point margin before Richardson missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the score. Portland connected on 47.3 percent of its shots, including 11 of 35 from behind the arc.

The 76ers shot 48.5 percent from the field and made 14 of 30 from 3-point range. Philadelphia was 15-of-22 shooting in the third quarter while outscoring Portland 34-24. Richardson tallied 12 points in the stanza, including a jumper with 4.4 seconds left to give the 76ers their first lead of the game at 92-91.

Lillard scored 22 first-half points as Portland held a 67-58 halftime lead. The Trail Blazers led by 17 in the opening minute of the second quarter before the 76ers cut into the margin. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK PM says schools must open in September; GCC unites to seek U.N. extension of Iran arms embargo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Blazers take down Sixers as Lillard scores 51

Damian Lillard poured in 51 points and added seven assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 124-121 victory over a Philadelphia 76ers squad that lost Joel Embiid to injury on Sunday night near Orlando. Carmelo Anthony recorded 20 poi...

Hong Kong police arrest 7 on suspicion of breaching new security law

Hong Kong police said on Monday they had arrested 7 people on suspicion of breaching the citys new national security law for offences including collusion with foreign powers. Police said the operation was still ongoing and further arrests p...

6 French citizens, 2 guides killed by gunmen at giraffe park

Unidentified gunmen killed six French aid workers and two Nigerien guides who were visiting a wildlife park east of Nigers capital early Sunday, authorities from both countries said. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolence...

Golf-Morikawa wins PGA Championship for first major title

American Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on Sunday to secure his first career major title.Morikawa shot a six-under-par 64 to reach 13 under on the week, two strokes better than overnight leader Dustin Johnson 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020