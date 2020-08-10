Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Mexican giants Chivas part ways with coach Tena

Chivas Guadalajara have parted ways with Mexican coach Luis Fernando Tena, the Liga MX club said on Sunday. Tena was appointed to the role in September last year but managed just eight victories in 21 league matches. Chivas have failed to score a single goal in three Liga MX games this season, prompting the club to begin their search for a new manager.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 11:35 IST
Soccer-Mexican giants Chivas part ways with coach Tena
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Chivas Guadalajara have parted ways with Mexican coach Luis Fernando Tena, the Liga MX club said on Sunday. Tena was appointed to the role in September last year but managed just eight victories in 21 league matches.

Chivas have failed to score a single goal in three Liga MX games this season, prompting the club to begin their search for a new manager. "We want to thank Luis Fernando Tena for what he did for Chivas during his time here. We will announce a new manager shortly that will take the team back to the top," Chivas said in a statement.

Tena, 62, previously enjoyed stints at Cruz Azul and America. He also coached the Mexican national team to gold in the 2012 Olympics. Chivas are one of Mexico's most successful teams but have failed to make the playoffs in the last five seasons.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Pressure takes its toll but China's Li enjoys the experience

Chinas Li Haotong says he struggled to deal with the pressure of leading a major championship but is confident the experience will hold him in good stead as he continues his pursuit of a maiden PGA Tour victory. Li fired rounds of 67 and 65...

Indonesia volcano spews huge ash cloud in second eruption in 3 days

An Indonesian volcano spewed a giant ash cloud 5 km 3.1 miles into the sky on Monday in its second eruption in three days, emitting a thunderous noise and turning the sky dark, authorities and witnesses said. The eruption of Mount Sinabung ...

Pakistan's coronavirus tally jumps to 284,660

Pakistans coronavirus tally reached 284,660 with the detection of 539 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday. Fifteen more fatalities due to the disease were reported overnight, pushing the nationwide death toll...

Philippine trash trawlers earn little from virus-boosted surge in plastics

Virgilio Estuesta has picked through trash in the Philippines biggest city for four decades, and is noticing an unusually large amount of plastics during his daily trawl of about 15 km 9.3 miles.Tough curbs re-imposed to combat a surge in d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020