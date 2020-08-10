Left Menu
Development News Edition

I try to learn from Rupinder Pal Singh's dragflicking abilities, says dragflicker Pratap Lakra

India Colts defender Pratap Lakra has said that he tries to follow Rupinder Pal Singh for the drag-flick execution and tries to learn from him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:11 IST
I try to learn from Rupinder Pal Singh's dragflicking abilities, says dragflicker Pratap Lakra
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

India Colts defender Pratap Lakra has said that he tries to follow Rupinder Pal Singh for the drag-flick execution and tries to learn from him. Lakhra is yet another prodigy emerging from the tribal belt of Sundergarh district in Odisha which has been known for giving talented hockey players. From a small hamlet called Beldihi near Sundergarh, hockey came naturally to Pratap whose father and sister were already popular in that region for their innate abilities on the field.

"For me, hockey was a natural choice. Everyone in my village played the sport. My sister had played for the state and my father was a regular at the Khasi tournaments. I was very young when I picked up the stick and I knew hockey would be my future," Lakhra said in an official release issued by Hockey India. "Since the senior team also trains in Bengaluru where we have our National Camp, whenever we have a rest day or when the senior team is playing an internal match, we go and watch them. I particularly follow Rupinder Pal Singh for his drag-flick execution and in terms of defence and game I follow Birendra Lakra. Both are very experienced and bring a special skill set to the team and watching them helps me improvise my own game," he added.

In 2012, Pratap had joined the Panposh Sports Hostel where he would often have the opportunity to learn from hockey greats Dilip Tirkey and Lazarus Barla who would spend a lot of time grooming these youngsters. Since his entry into the Junior National Camp in 2017, Pratap knew only hard work and a better understanding of the game would eventually help him don the senior India jersey.

With the Odisha State Government taking a keen interest in promoting the sport and having invested in High-Performance Centres across the state, Pratap feels many more youngsters like himself will be benefited from the programme. "The initiative is great. In Odisha, talented players are in abundance but with the High-Performance Centres, they will be groomed as per international standards at a very young age and that will only help increase the pool of players in India," Lakhra said.

Having played the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2017 and 2019, as well as the 8-Nation Tournament in Spain last year, Pratap says he enjoys most playing against opponents Australia and Great Britain. "Playing against Great Britain particularly is very challenging because they play to their positions, don't leave their markings and ensure the small mistakes we make cost us dearly. There is a lot to learn from these two teams when we play against them and surely Australia and Great Britain will be teams to watch out for in next year's FIH Junior World Cup to be held in India," Lakhra said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitin Sethi and Shiv Sahay Singh win ACJ's journalism awards

Nitin Sethi and&#160;Shiv Sahay Singh have been declared winners of the Asian College of Journalisms award for investigative journalism and the K P Narayana Kumar Memorial Award for social impact journalism respectively. The awards ceremony...

Motor racing-Verstappen reminds me of Schumacher, says Brawn

Former Ferrari technical director Ross Brawn says 70th Anniversary race winner Max Verstappen reminds him of Formula One great Michael Schumacher. Brawn masterminded Schumachers seven world championships with Benetton 1994 and 1995 and Ferr...

Germany's finance minister run for chancellor in 2021 vote

Germanys center-left Social Democratic Party plans to name Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as its candidate to become chancellor in the countrys national election next year. Party co-leader Saskia Esken said Monday on Twitter that the decision...

Greece: Emergency services clear debris after deadly storm

Greek emergency services were clearing debris and searching for people potentially still trapped by floodwaters Monday after flash floods sparked by a storm on the island of Evia left seven people dead and one missing over the weekend. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020