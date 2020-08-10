Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rivera: Releasing Guice in Washington's best interest

I will take full responsibility as we go forward to try and make sure we do things the right way." Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:29 IST
Rivera: Releasing Guice in Washington's best interest

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said Monday that releasing running back Derrius Guice was in the "best interest of our organization." Guice was released by the team on Friday, the same day the Loudon County (Va.) Sheriff's Office charged the 23-year-old with one felony count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property.

The Washington Post, citing charging papers in the case, reported Monday that Guice is accused of strangling his girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness. "Very difficult decision. Anytime you have to release a very talented young football player, it's always a tough decision," Rivera said. "This type of circumstance, this type of situation, we take those allegations very seriously.

"... I talked with the players yesterday and basically told them I made a decision I thought was in the best interest of our organization. If it was the right decision, we will benefit from it. If it's not, it will be on me. I will take full responsibility as we go forward to try and make sure we do things the right way." Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU. He missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in camp, played the season opener in 2019, then missed two more months after undergoing surgery in September for a torn meniscus.

Guice played in five games last season, rushing for 245 yards on 42 carries with a pair of touchdowns. He also caught seven balls for 79 yards and a score. Rivera also addressed the team's decision on Sunday to activate Reuben Foster off the physically unable to perform list.

Washington claimed Foster off of waivers when the San Francisco 49ers parted with the troubled linebacker in November 2018. The 49ers let Foster go in the wake of a domestic violence accusation stemming from an alleged incident during a team road trip to Tampa, Fla. Foster, 26, spent the remainder of the 2018 season on the commissioner's exempt list.

"Reuben and I have talked about some things, some specific stuff, I'm not going to get into details," Rivera said. "But the one thing Reuben has shown since I've been here is that he is doing things the right way. He is doing things the way we need him to do and he has been excellent. He really has. He's done great things in terms of his rehab. He's done a great job in terms of working with our coaches. I'm excited for the young man's opportunity. "You know, here's a guy who needed a change of scenery. I think that may be one of the things that has truly benefited him. Who knows, that's what might be needed in Derrius' case, an opportunity for a change of scenery."

Foster has played in 16 of a possible 48 games in his career since being selected with the 31st overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah Faesal quits politics amid speculation he may return to IAS fold

Shah Faesal, who topped the IAS exam in 2009 but floated a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir last year, on Monday abruptly quit politics amid speculation that he may return to government service. The 37-year-old tendered his resignat...

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome their first child together

Celebrity couple Chriss Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child a baby girl on Monday and named her as Lyla Maria. The Avengers Infinity War actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Katherine holding their...

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus

As he celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus and was forced to celebrate his birthday in quarantine. He took to Instagram to share a childhood monochrome ...

As Taipei hosts US official, Chinese fighter jets cross midline of Taiwan Strait

Even as US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar was in Taiwan on a visit, Beijing deployed fighter jets that briefly crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait on Monday, South China Morning Post reported citing Taiwans defence mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020