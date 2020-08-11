Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors look for 1st win vs. Giannis-less Bucks in 1-2 battle

The Bucks (55-15) have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the second season in a row despite a 136-132 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The Raptors (50-19) lost Friday for the first time since the season restart, a 122-100 setback to the Boston Celtics, but they rebounded Sunday afternoon with a 108-99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies to clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:43 IST
Raptors look for 1st win vs. Giannis-less Bucks in 1-2 battle

The Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks four times in the span of seven days in the Eastern Conference finals last season -- a season that ended with an NBA championship for Toronto. The Raptors, however, have yet to beat the Bucks in two meetings this season. They will try to correct that Monday night when the teams with the two best records in the East meet up for the last time in the regular season, inside the NBA bubble near Orlando.

The task could be easier with Giannis Antetokounmpo out. He was listed as questionable due to an achy tooth but had oral surgery and was scratched on Monday afternoon. The Bucks (55-15) have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the second season in a row despite a 136-132 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

The Raptors (50-19) lost Friday for the first time since the season restart, a 122-100 setback to the Boston Celtics, but they rebounded Sunday afternoon with a 108-99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies to clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference. In the two previous meetings between the teams this season, the Bucks won at home 115-105 on Nov. 2 and at Toronto 108-97 on Feb. 25.

The games against the Mavericks and against the Raptors should help the Bucks in their playoff preparations. They have struggled at times since the restart and are 2-3 in the bubble, although they asserted themselves in a 130-116 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday. "We're getting there," Bucks forward Khris Middleton told reporters after that game. "But at the same time our focus isn't being the same team we were. ... It's all about being better. Being sharper. Being smarter. That's what we have to be in order to get to where we want to get."

Their Bucks' final two games before the playoffs will be against two struggling teams -- the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and the Grizzlies on Thursday. "I think we feel like we're ready for the playoffs," said Bucks center Brook Lopez, who scored 34 points against the Mavericks. "It's not really in our DNA as a team to go out there and just walk through these next three games. We're going to go out there and do our best, compete. Keep learning. And take it a game at a time. Obviously, it's not quite playoff time yet."

The Bucks met a formidable opponent in Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who had 36 points, 19 assists and 14 rebounds. Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 13 rebounds for Milwaukee in the loss.

The Raptors are 4-1 since the restart and, thanks to the win Sunday, the Raptors reached 50 victories for the fifth straight season. Pascal Siakam had 26 points Sunday, with Norman Powell adding 16 and Kyle Lowry 15.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse did not think that there was any message in the loss to the Celtics, who could be a playoff opponent. "The only thing I probably did learn is we've got to get a couple of our guys playing a little better," Nurse said after the game Friday without revealing names. "I'm not really concerned about some of the main guys, but there are a couple of guys that need to play a little better since the restart and I'm glad we still have four games to get them going and give them that chance.

"I'm not worried about their work ethic or their conditioning or some of those things. I just need to get them a little more confident, have things go their way a little bit more." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Lightning brace for potential Hedman absence vs. Jackets

While revenge surely is on the minds of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the status of defenseman Victor Hedman is the bigger issue heading into Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday afte...

Washington, D.C., police union moves to block release of body cam footage

The Washington, D.C., police union said on Monday it asked a court to block the mandatory release of body camera footage and names of police officers involved in shootings. The federal district passed a police reform law in July after weeks...

GRAPHIC-U.S. COVID-19 deaths drop for first time in four weeks

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 fell 16 to about 7,200 people last week, the first decline in deaths after four weeks of increases, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports. The country posted more than 376,000 new COVID-1...

Schumer says Democrats ready for coronavirus aid talks, if Republicans move

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats are ready to return to the negotiating table over coronavirus relief, if Republicans would agree to a larger bill than they have been willing to accept up to now.Demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020