Bledsoe's layup cut the lead to six with 54 seconds left. The Raptors led 36-31 after the first quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 08:30 IST
Raptors beat Bucks in matchup of top East teams

Chris Boucher had a career-best 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season, 114-106 Monday night near Orlando as both teams played without key players. Matt Thomas added a career-best 22 points for the Raptors and Norman Powell had 21 points and eight rebounds.

The Bucks had won the first two games between the teams this season. Pascal Siakam added 14 points for Toronto, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 11 and Terence Davis scored 10 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Korver scored 19 points for Milwaukee, Khris Middleton had 17, George Hill netted 14, Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton scored 12 apiece and Eric Bledsoe added 11. Connaughton left for the dressing room after falling to the court and bumping his head with 9:51 in the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (dental surgery) was on the sidelines for Milwaukee. Kyle Lowry (lower back), Serge Ibaka (right knee) and Fred VanVleet (right knee) were out of the Toronto lineup.

The Bucks already had clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the Raptors had clinched the No. 2 seed. The Raptors took a 13-point into the fourth quarter and stretched it to 22 with 9:39 to play after an 11-0 run. Milwaukee cut the lead to 10 with six minutes to play after a 10-0 run. Bledsoe's layup cut the lead to six with 54 seconds left.

The Raptors led 36-31 after the first quarter. Toronto scored the first five points of the second quarter. The lead reached 13 on a tip layup by Davis with 3:05 left in the half.

Siakam completed the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer and Toronto led 67-53. Powell and Thomas each had 15 first-half points for the Raptors.

Korver scored 14 for Milwaukee in the first half. The Raptors increased their lead to 15 early in the third quarter. Milwaukee crept to within seven, but the Raptors led by 15 again on a pullup jumper by Thomas with 2:29 to play in the quarter.

Toronto led 88-75 after three quarters. --Field Level Media

