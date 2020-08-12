Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Celtic and Aberdeen matches postponed after quarantine breaches - SPFL

Celtic and Aberdeen have had their next two Scottish Premiership matches postponed after players broke quarantine rules, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) said on Tuesday. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon demanded the cancellation after Celtic's Belgian defender Boli Bolingoli played in a 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock on Sunday without quarantining on his return from Spain where he had travelled without informing the club.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 00:24 IST
Soccer-Celtic and Aberdeen matches postponed after quarantine breaches - SPFL

Celtic and Aberdeen have had their next two Scottish Premiership matches postponed after players broke quarantine rules, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) said on Tuesday.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon demanded the cancellation after Celtic's Belgian defender Boli Bolingoli played in a 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock on Sunday without quarantining on his return from Spain where he had travelled without informing the club. Bolingoli's breach of the rules comes days after Aberdeen's trip to St Johnstone was called off due to two of their players testing positive for COVID-19, with six others self-isolating.

"These matches have been postponed in light of ongoing restrictions in Aberdeen and today's news of a breach of government public health guidance and football protocols involving the Celtic FC player, Boli Bolingoli," the SPFL said in a statement. "During further discussions today with the Minister and government advisers, the Joint Response Group has offered to work on a range of measures – which will involve the whole of professional football in Scotland - to underpin a commitment to raising public health awareness and reaffirm the collective responsibility of the national game."

Scottish champions Celtic were scheduled to visit St Mirren on Wednesday, while Aberdeen were due to face Hamilton. Celtic were also set to host Aberdeen on Saturday. Sturgeon said the incident involving Bolingoli was a "flagrant breach" of the guidelines.

"What I regret is some football players seem incapable of living up to their responsibilities," she said. "At a minimum, you should not be expecting to see Aberdeen or Celtic play over the course of the coming week and we'll set out conclusions beyond that.

"Consider today the yellow card; the next time, it will be the red card." "IRRESPONSIBLE ACTION"

Bolingoli has apologised for his actions but Scottish champions Celtics have promised an investigation after condemning the "stupidity" of the player's actions. "It's difficult to imagine a more irresponsible action in current circumstances and we find it beyond explanation," the club said in a statement.

"Celtic are in touch with every SPFL club today, and with all relevant authorities, to apologise for the fact that one of our employees has created so much additional difficulty through his actions." They said their entire playing and backroom staff had been tested twice for the novel coronavirus since the incident and all, including Bolingoli, had tested negative.

"While this comes as a relief to all concerned, it in no way diminishes the seriousness or stupidity of the player's actions," Celtic said. Celtic manager Neil Lennon said Bolingoli's actions had left him and the club fuming.

"We were absolutely livid, appalled," he told reporters. "The club have been at the forefront of maintaining good practice, the protocols all in place, trying to get the game up and running and we've been bitterly and sorely let down.

"... This is a rogue who's gone off tangent and decided to do something very selfish." The Scottish police said in a statement that Bolingoli had been fined for breaching quarantine regulations.

"The Chief Constable has made it consistently clear that we should all take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe," the police said.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Dolphin stampede greets Southern California whale watchers

Some 300 dolphins were caught on camera Sunday stampeding across the ocean near Dana Point, the Orange County Register reported. The minutes-long video captured by Capt. Daves Whale Watching Safari shows dolphins leaping several feet into t...

Central Vista project: 3 firms qualify for submission of financial bid for new Parliament building

Three construction companies have qualified for submission of financial bid for the contract to build a new Parliament building, according to CPWD records. These companies are LT Ltd,&#160;Tata Project Ltd and&#160;Shapoorji Pallonji and Co...

For first time, single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

For the first time since a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Odisha reported more recoveries than fresh cases on a single day, a health official said on Tuesday. The state also tested a record 23,035 samples for COVID-19 on Monday.Odishas COVID-19 t...

Georgia police chief criticized for Facebook post resigns

Officials in a city outside of Atlanta have approved a settlement agreement resulting in the resignation of a police chief who was criticized for saying on social media that he doesnt support the Black Lives Matter movement. The Johns Creek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020