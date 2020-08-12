Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blues await new dad Barbashev's return to bubble

St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev left the NHL's bubble in Edmonton last week for good reason -- the imminent birth of his first-born child. "That feeling has been stuck in me for a long time and you just get even more hungry after winning." Barbashev had 11 goals and 15 assists in 69 games during the regular season, then went scoreless in his one game during the pre-playoffs Western Conference round robin.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 05:42 IST
Blues await new dad Barbashev's return to bubble

St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev left the NHL's bubble in Edmonton last week for good reason -- the imminent birth of his first-born child. Now, Barbashev and his wife are the proud parents of a little boy named Daniil. And the Blues are waiting patiently for their talented 24-year-old to return to Edmonton as the Western Conference quarterfinals get underway.

The Blues expect Barbashev to arrive by Friday, but he then will have to quarantine for four days before returning to the ice. That means he might not be available to play until Game 5, if necessary, on Aug. 19 in the best-of-seven series against the Vancouver Canucks. Before he left Edmonton, Barbashev said he intended all along to help his teammates as soon as possible after his child was born.

"We didn't even talk about it, (whether) to opt out or not," Barbashev said to reporters. "It was actually really simple. I'm still 24, I have a full career ahead of me. After winning (the Cup) last year, I want to do it all over again. "That feeling has been stuck in me for a long time and you just get even more hungry after winning."

Barbashev had 11 goals and 15 assists in 69 games during the regular season, then went scoreless in his one game during the pre-playoffs Western Conference round robin. The Moscow native has scored 37 goals in parts of four seasons with St. Louis. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia: Draft law a ‘major setback’ for victims of sexual violence

Pramila Patten, the Secretary-Generals Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, wants the Somali Federal Parliament to withdraw the Sexual Intercourse Related Crimes Bill as it breaches international and regional standards rel...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- McCain steps in to support UKs potato industry httpson.ft.com2PMcYBI - Move to make online po...

Surprised that Biden picked Kamala Harris as runnning mate; says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he is surprised that his Democratic party challenger for the presidential elections Joe Biden has named Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate despite knowing how nasty and disrespectful s...

Bruins and 'Canes open up playoffs in 2019 rematch

The Boston Bruins didnt fare well in their tune-ups for the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Now it becomes much more serious with the beginning of the best-of-7 first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.Its over now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020