Giants OC Garrett proud of what was built with Cowboys

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is putting his stint as coach of the Dallas Cowboys behind him. But first, he made it clear that he feels he had a great run in Dallas, saying he was proud of the team's accomplishments during his 9 1/2 seasons as the head man.

"This is the first time I've officially spoken to the media since coming to the Giants from the Cowboys," Garrett said during a video call on Tuesday. "I just want to acknowledge my time in Dallas and how grateful I am for the whole experience and everyone in the Cowboys organization for the opportunity and the support and the lifelong friendships that I've made. "The players, the coaches and the staff members that were with me and made my life way better, I am eternally grateful to them. And really appreciative to have them in my life and for that experience.

"Awfully proud of the program we built and the teams we had. We had a lot of great days there. So, again, I'm very grateful for that experience and the people that made that experience what it was. "Having said that, this is a new day and I'm awfully excited about being a part of the New York Football Giants and being back in this part of the country with this amazing organization where I've had so many great times in the past."

Garrett went 85-67 in the regular season with the Cowboys, but the squad reached the playoffs just three times. Dallas was 2-3 in those postseason games. After an 8-8 campaign in 2019, the Cowboys moved on from Garrett, and he was replaced by former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Garrett had no interest in reminiscing about how the changing of the guard went down. "No disrespect, but don't want to talk about the past that way," Garrett said. "Any question you guys have about what we're doing here with the Giants now I'm excited to answer. Like I said in the earlier answer, had four years of a great experience with the Giants as a player from 2000-03. Great admiration for this organization for a long, long time and certainly a great admiration for coach (Joe) Judge from afar. So, again, really excited to be here."

The Giants organization is expecting Garrett to be a sounding board for Judge, a first-year coach. Garrett said he is happy to help in any way but that he also is learning new things. "Again, just excited about the opportunity that I have and the role I have here with the Giants," Garrett said. "I've learned so much from Joe and others in this organization right from the start. That's the mindset/mentality that I have and certainly will try to contribute in any way that I can. ...

"That's my mentality. I have my notebook open every day. I'm taking notes in all those staff meetings and continuing to learn from Joe on a daily basis. Excited to be here. Excited to work for him." Garrett also is eager to work with quarterback Daniel Jones, who passed for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games (12 starts) as a rookie in 2019.

"Since I've been here, he's been a real joy to work with," Garrett said of Jones, a first-round pick. "There's no question he is a football guy. He loves football. He's always so prepared, he's always studying his stuff, he always has great questions and wants to get better. "My experience has been, when you have that kind of approach and that kind of attitude, if you have some ability, you're going to keep growing and getting better every day, and he's certainly done that."

