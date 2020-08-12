Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giants OC Garrett proud of what was built with Cowboys

"Having said that, this is a new day and I'm awfully excited about being a part of the New York Football Giants and being back in this part of the country with this amazing organization where I've had so many great times in the past." Garrett went 85-67 in the regular season with the Cowboys, but the squad reached the playoffs just three times.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 06:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 06:06 IST
Giants OC Garrett proud of what was built with Cowboys

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is putting his stint as coach of the Dallas Cowboys behind him. But first, he made it clear that he feels he had a great run in Dallas, saying he was proud of the team's accomplishments during his 9 1/2 seasons as the head man.

"This is the first time I've officially spoken to the media since coming to the Giants from the Cowboys," Garrett said during a video call on Tuesday. "I just want to acknowledge my time in Dallas and how grateful I am for the whole experience and everyone in the Cowboys organization for the opportunity and the support and the lifelong friendships that I've made. "The players, the coaches and the staff members that were with me and made my life way better, I am eternally grateful to them. And really appreciative to have them in my life and for that experience.

"Awfully proud of the program we built and the teams we had. We had a lot of great days there. So, again, I'm very grateful for that experience and the people that made that experience what it was. "Having said that, this is a new day and I'm awfully excited about being a part of the New York Football Giants and being back in this part of the country with this amazing organization where I've had so many great times in the past."

Garrett went 85-67 in the regular season with the Cowboys, but the squad reached the playoffs just three times. Dallas was 2-3 in those postseason games. After an 8-8 campaign in 2019, the Cowboys moved on from Garrett, and he was replaced by former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Garrett had no interest in reminiscing about how the changing of the guard went down. "No disrespect, but don't want to talk about the past that way," Garrett said. "Any question you guys have about what we're doing here with the Giants now I'm excited to answer. Like I said in the earlier answer, had four years of a great experience with the Giants as a player from 2000-03. Great admiration for this organization for a long, long time and certainly a great admiration for coach (Joe) Judge from afar. So, again, really excited to be here."

The Giants organization is expecting Garrett to be a sounding board for Judge, a first-year coach. Garrett said he is happy to help in any way but that he also is learning new things. "Again, just excited about the opportunity that I have and the role I have here with the Giants," Garrett said. "I've learned so much from Joe and others in this organization right from the start. That's the mindset/mentality that I have and certainly will try to contribute in any way that I can. ...

"That's my mentality. I have my notebook open every day. I'm taking notes in all those staff meetings and continuing to learn from Joe on a daily basis. Excited to be here. Excited to work for him." Garrett also is eager to work with quarterback Daniel Jones, who passed for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games (12 starts) as a rookie in 2019.

"Since I've been here, he's been a real joy to work with," Garrett said of Jones, a first-round pick. "There's no question he is a football guy. He loves football. He's always so prepared, he's always studying his stuff, he always has great questions and wants to get better. "My experience has been, when you have that kind of approach and that kind of attitude, if you have some ability, you're going to keep growing and getting better every day, and he's certainly done that."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia: Draft law a ‘major setback’ for victims of sexual violence

Pramila Patten, the Secretary-Generals Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, wants the Somali Federal Parliament to withdraw the Sexual Intercourse Related Crimes Bill as it breaches international and regional standards rel...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- McCain steps in to support UKs potato industry httpson.ft.com2PMcYBI - Move to make online po...

Surprised that Biden picked Kamala Harris as runnning mate; says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he is surprised that his Democratic party challenger for the presidential elections Joe Biden has named Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate despite knowing how nasty and disrespectful s...

Bruins and 'Canes open up playoffs in 2019 rematch

The Boston Bruins didnt fare well in their tune-ups for the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Now it becomes much more serious with the beginning of the best-of-7 first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.Its over now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020