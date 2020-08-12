Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brewers ride four homers to win over Twins

The Brewers cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning when Garcia led off with a 427-foot homer into the second deck in left off opener Tyler Clippard. The Twins extended their lead to 4-1 in the third on a two-run homer by Rosario, his third home run of the series.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 08:53 IST
Brewers ride four homers to win over Twins

Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run, tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and Manny Pina hit two home runs as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a 6-4 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. Gyorko belted his second home run of the season 397 feet over the center field fence off reliever Taylor Rogers (1-2) two pitches after Christian Yelich bounced a one-out double down the left field line.

Avisail Garcia had three hits, including a solo homer, for the Brewers. Devin Williams (1-1) picked up the win with one inning of scoreless relief, and Josh Hader struck out three in the ninth inning for his third save. Eddie Rosario hit two home runs and drove in three runs, Byron Buxton had three hits and a stolen base, and Jorge Polanco homered and had two hits for the Twins, who lost for the fifth time in their past six games.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on solo home runs by Polanco, a 391-foot drive into the upper deck down the right field line, and Rosario, a 349-foot drive that barely cleared the right field fence. The Brewers cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning when Garcia led off with a 427-foot homer into the second deck in left off opener Tyler Clippard.

The Twins extended their lead to 4-1 in the third on a two-run homer by Rosario, his third home run of the series. It marked the 10th multi-home run game of Rosario's career. Milwaukee then rallied to tie it 4-4 thanks to a leadoff homer by Pina in the fifth off Matt Wisler followed by a two-run home run by Pina an inning later off Trevor May. It marked the first multi-homer game of Pina's career.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia suffers deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic, cases rise

Australia recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday and the biggest daily rise in infections in three days, denting hopes that a second wave gripping the state of Victoria may be stabilising. Victoria reported 21 d...

Manchester United are biggest team in world: Lopetegui after progressing into Europa League semi-final

After securing a spot in the Europa League semi-finals, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui hailed the clubs next opponents Manchester United saying that theyre the biggest team in the world. We are going to play against Manchester United in th...

Bengaluru violence: Yediyurappa assures strict action against accused, appeals for peace

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday informed that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. ...

Mumbai Police summons co-founder of digital marketing company in fake followers case

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch issued summons to Sagar Gokhale, co-founder of Qyuki Digital Media Private Limited which is a reputed digital marketing company, to record his statement in the fake followers racket case. The Mumbai Police had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020