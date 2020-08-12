Soccer-Shijiazhuang pick up first win in CSL, Guangzhou suffer first loss

Guangzhou Evergrande saw their perfect start to the season end with a 1-0 defeat by Shandong Luneng in the Chinese Super League's (CSL) fourth round of matches while Shijiazhuang Ever Bright got their first win by beating 10-man Tianjin Teda 3-0. Zhong Jiyu opened the scoring for newly promoted Shijiazhuang in the ninth minute before Tianjin defender Zhao Honglue was sent off after an hour. Zang Yifeng made it 2-0 in the 81st minute and Brazilian forward Muriqui capped the scoring shortly before the final whistle.

The victory moved Shijiazhuang up to fourth in Group B while Uli Stielike's Tianjin remain glued to the bottom. Reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande went down to a goal from Guo Tianyu, who scored just a minute after coming off the bench in the second half.

Former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho looked to have scored the equaliser for Fabio Cannavaro's side in the 88th minute but his effort was ruled out for offside as Guangzhou dropped to second spot in Group A with nine points from four games. Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira scored a brace to guide Jiangsu Suning to the top of Group A with a 2-0 victory over struggling Guangzhou R&F.

Israel forward Eran Zahavi missed the chance to get Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side back in the game when his second-half penalty was saved by Suning goalkeeper Gu Chao. Guangzhou are bottom with a point from four games. A stoppage-time penalty by Venezuelan forward Salomon Rondon helped Rafa Benitez's Dalian Pro hold Shanghai Shenhua to a 2-2 draw on Monday.

Kim Shin-wook opened the scoring for Shenhua in the seventh minute before former Newcastle United striker Rondon equalised in the 66th. Qian Jiegei put his side ahead again but Rondon's last-gasp spot kick claimed a point for Benitez's side. Chongqing Lifan were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Qingdao Huanghai, while Henan Jianye defeated Shenzhen FC 2-1 for their first victory of the season.

Shanghai SIPG face Wuhan Zall later on Wednesday before last year's runners-up Beijing Guoan meet Hebei CFFC.