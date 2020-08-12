Left Menu
Soccer-Shijiazhuang pick up first win in CSL, Guangzhou suffer first loss

Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira scored a brace to guide Jiangsu Suning to the top of Group A with a 2-0 victory over struggling Guangzhou R&F. Israel forward Eran Zahavi missed the chance to get Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side back in the game when his second-half penalty was saved by Suning goalkeeper Gu Chao.

Guangzhou Evergrande saw their perfect start to the season end with a 1-0 defeat by Shandong Luneng in the Chinese Super League's (CSL) fourth round of matches while Shijiazhuang Ever Bright got their first win by beating 10-man Tianjin Teda 3-0. Zhong Jiyu opened the scoring for newly promoted Shijiazhuang in the ninth minute before Tianjin defender Zhao Honglue was sent off after an hour. Zang Yifeng made it 2-0 in the 81st minute and Brazilian forward Muriqui capped the scoring shortly before the final whistle.

The victory moved Shijiazhuang up to fourth in Group B while Uli Stielike's Tianjin remain glued to the bottom. Reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande went down to a goal from Guo Tianyu, who scored just a minute after coming off the bench in the second half.

Kim Shin-wook opened the scoring for Shenhua in the seventh minute before former Newcastle United striker Rondon equalised in the 66th. Qian Jiegei put his side ahead again but Rondon's last-gasp spot kick claimed a point for Benitez's side. Chongqing Lifan were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Qingdao Huanghai, while Henan Jianye defeated Shenzhen FC 2-1 for their first victory of the season.

Shanghai SIPG face Wuhan Zall later on Wednesday before last year's runners-up Beijing Guoan meet Hebei CFFC.

