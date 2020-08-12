Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sixers to meet Raptors with focus on resting stars

That would create a first-round playoff pairing with third-seeded Boston. Moving out of that matchup remains a possibility for Philadelphia, which has won three of six in Florida and begins play Wednesday two games behind fourth-seeded Miami (44-27) and one back of fifth-seeded Indiana (43-28).

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 12:28 IST
Sixers to meet Raptors with focus on resting stars
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The staggering Philadelphia 76ers face the unenviable task of dealing with the second half of a back-to-back when they meet the Toronto Raptors in the NBA bubble on Wednesday night. The 76ers prioritized long-term health over potential short-term gain when they sat regulars Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Josh Richardson in a 130-117 loss to Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

It's possible all four -- along with Ben Simmons, already deemed out for the season following knee surgery -- will sit again Wednesday, and perhaps even in Friday's regular-season finale against Houston, virtually assuring the 76ers (42-29) will land in the sixth position in the final Eastern Conference standings. That would create a first-round playoff pairing with third-seeded Boston.

Moving out of that matchup remains a possibility for Philadelphia, which has won three of six in Florida and begins play Wednesday two games behind fourth-seeded Miami (44-27) and one back of fifth-seeded Indiana (43-28). Moving from sixth to fifth in the Eastern race would mean facing either the Heat or Pacers in the first round.

Miami and Indiana, who go head-to-head on Friday, also play Wednesday. The Heat will take on Oklahoma City, while the Pacers square off with Houston. The 76ers' biggest concern is Embiid, who suffered an ankle injury Sunday against Portland.

76ers coach Brett Brown indicated before Tuesday's game that he was hopeful of getting Embiid back by Friday's regular-season finale. Without flat-out saying it, Brown appeared to indicate that Tuesday and Wednesday were out of the question. And sure enough, Embiid sat Tuesday.

"I do expect him to," Brown told the media of a possible Friday return. "That's just one man's opinion. I do believe it would be good for him to play before the playoffs begin." The 76ers and Raptors have met three times previously with an obvious conclusion: Even a little Embiid is better than none at all.

The All-Star center was held scoreless once and sat out on a second occasion when Philadelphia lost twice at Toronto. He had only 10 points and eight rebounds in the lone home matchup, but it was enough to help get the 76ers over the top in a 110-104 win in December.

Fred VanVleet contributed 24 and 22 points to the Toronto home wins. The Raptors (51-19) have won five of six since the restart to lock down the No. 2 seed in the East and a first-round matchup with seventh-seeded Brooklyn.

Like the 76ers, the Raptors rested some of their key players in their most recent contest, a 114-106 win over the top team in the East, Milwaukee. Chris Boucher paced Toronto with 25 points in 29 minutes off the bench. If Wednesday's game turns into another duel of backups, Boucher noted he and his teammates are ready.

"Everybody on this team is doing the same thing," he noted to reporters after Monday's win. "Just being ready, and when the opportunity is there ... play hard and show what you're capable of doing." The Raptors close out bubble play Friday against Denver.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists find genes that help cancer cells to penetrate brain

In an attempt to create new methods for cancer diagnosis and treatment, an international team of scientists, including a researcher from Sechenov University, reviewed scientific articles on proteins and genes encoding them that help cancer ...

'My Spy 2' in works at STX and Amazon Studios

A sequel to Dave Bautista-starrer My Spy is being explored by STX Films and Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, the two studios are in early talks to develop the sequel after the positive response to the first film. The Peter Segel-direc...

Karnataka Minister terms violence in Bengaluru as 'planned riot', alleges SDPI's role

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Wednesday termed the violence in Bengaluru as a planned riot and alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India SDPI is behind the incident that claimed 3 lives. I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.45 pm. NATION DEL9 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 60,963 fresh cases take Indias tally to 23,29,638 New Delhi Indias COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday, with a single day increase of&#160;60,963 case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020