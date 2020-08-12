Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling road world championships in Switzerland canceled

The decision followed the Swiss federal council extending the limit into a seventh and final month until Oct. 1 amid rising numbers of coronavirus infections in the Alpine nation. Easing the rules in October helps Switzerland's two major sports leagues, soccer and ice hockey, which warned that their clubs need bigger crowds to survive financially.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:18 IST
Cycling road world championships in Switzerland canceled
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cycling's road world championships in Switzerland next month were canceled Wednesday after a government ruling on mass gatherings during the pandemic was extended until October. However, cycling's governing body said it still hoped to find a new host for the event on the same dates of Sept. 20-27.

Swiss organizers of the championships, which were supposed to centered around Aigle where the International Cycling Union (UCI) is based, said they could not continue within a federal limit of 1,000 people for major events. The decision followed the Swiss federal council extending the limit into a seventh and final month until Oct. 1 amid rising numbers of coronavirus infections in the Alpine nation.

Easing the rules in October helps Switzerland's two major sports leagues, soccer and ice hockey, which warned that their clubs need bigger crowds to survive financially. They can look to a new season now with more fans, likely facing mandatory orders to wear masks at stadiums, though with none from away teams allowed. The new guidance came too late for cycling's first road worlds in Switzerland for 11 years, and follows the ice hockey worlds in May also being canceled.

The UCI will now search for a new host for the worlds, likely in Europe, on the same dates allocated in a congested calendar that aims to reschedule the major stage races and most one-day classics within three months. "We will put all our energy into ensuring that these UCI world championships take place," its president, David Lappartient, said in a statement. A decision was promised by Sept. 1.

The UCI is among the Olympic sports governing bodies hardest hit financially during the pandemic and said in April it needed to take "drastic action." World championships in several disciplines have been canceled and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed by one year. After the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, the UCI received more than $25 million in revenue sharing from the International Olympic Committee. The cycling road worlds already faced difficult scheduling with the men's time trial event on Sept. 20 clashing with the final stage of the pandemic-delayed Tour de France.

With coronavirus cases rising in Switzerland and elsewhere, local organizers in Aigle-Martigny also noted problems with riders and team officials from around 45 countries that currently face quarantine after entering Switzerland. Swiss federal lawmaker Alain Berset said the situation was "delicate and uncertain," on the day 274 new infections were reported nationally compared to around 15-20 cases daily in June.

The latest Swiss federal guidance gave some hope to the soccer and hockey leagues, which have warned clubs need bigger crowds at games and more revenue to help them survive financially. Easing the federal limits was "of existential importance for our clubs," said the league's chief executive, Claudius Schäfer.

Professional sports teams will still need permission from public authorities in their home canton (state) to host events with more than 1,000 people present. "The cantonal authorities may refuse to grant a permit if the local epidemiological situation or their contact tracing capacities do not allow it," the Swiss federal council said.

The Swiss soccer season is due to start Sept. 11, though the league said it must now reconsider that program. Advice is being prepared for clubs, the league said, to help regulate the flow of fans to and from stadiums, and collect contact details for tracing people in case of infections.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

BSF troops seize 36 birds being smuggled

The Border Security Force BSF seized 36 birds that were being smuggled from the Border Outpost, Baranberia on Tuesday night and handed them over to the Ranaghat forest office, a statement from the BSF said on Wednesday.A total of 30 parrots...

Hyderabad trans community sells pickles for living, strives to be self-reliant

To support themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, a group of transwomen in Hyderabad are preparing and sell pickles and other eatables for a living. According to Jasmine, the President of the Trans Equality Socie...

BJP leader DK Aruna questions KCR over shifting Chief Engineer's office from Gadwal

BJP leader and former Telangana minister DK Aruna on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos plan to shift the office of Chief Engineer from Gadwal here. Why is he Telangana CM acting vindictively against Gadwal district Ar...

Complete failure of law and order machinery: Cong on Bengaluru violence

The Congress on Wednesday condemned the violence in Bengaluru in which three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post, and alleged that it was a complete failure of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020