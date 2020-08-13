Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stars aim for better start vs. Flames in Game 2

The Stars, who will look to even their best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoffs opening round series on Thursday in Edmonton, know a better start is paramount. "We're not getting the early momentum in terms of creating enough offense," coach Rick Bowness said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 04:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 04:20 IST
Stars aim for better start vs. Flames in Game 2

Even though their Game 1 clash with the Calgary Flames was tied late in the second period, the Dallas Stars believe the cause of Tuesday's 3-2 defeat stemmed from the opening frame. The Stars, who will look to even their best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoffs opening round series on Thursday in Edmonton, know a better start is paramount.

"We're not getting the early momentum in terms of creating enough offense," coach Rick Bowness said. "Hey, we'll just keep addressing it. We need everyone on their toes early. That team's coming off of basically a playoff round win with Winnipeg. They were playoff ready. We were just a little slow out of the gate." Dallas has surrendered the first goal in nine consecutive games and won only once, dating to before the season was suspended in March.

Thanks to a pair of goals by rookie Dillon Dube, the Flames staked a 2-0 lead. They saw the edge disappear because of a pair of Dallas goals nine seconds apart just past the midway point of the second period, before Rasmus Andersson's game-winning tally came with four minutes left in the middle frame. The Stars held the edge in play in the final period but couldn't net the equalizer.

"They had a few extra days off. They were ready. I thought our last two periods is a better way we want to play," said Dallas forward Corey Perry, who even fought with Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk in the hopes of sparking his team. So, now the onus falls on the Stars to rebound and provide a complete start-to-finish effort.

"Coaches can say whatever they want, but it's up to us guys on the ice to make it happen," said defenseman Andrej Sekera, who had a particularly rough outing. "Everybody has to do something to get ready for the game. We've got to learn from that and bring it next game." For the most part, the Flames were happy about their performance in the opener. They were physical -- especially on the forecheck against Dallas's top two defensemen, Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg -- while using their team speed to an advantage and attacking well as five-man units.

To top it off, their special teams were perfect, as they scored on their only power-play chance and killed two Dallas power plays. "I think it's just everyone pulling in the right direction," said Dube, who was drafted by the Flames in 2016 with a pick acquired from the Stars. "Guys are going to have their nights. It's going to be different every single night. It's just our group willing to accept that and just go in the right direction together.

"It was good to see Ras (Andersson) get that game-winner. I think it's just going to lead throughout the team for the rest of the time here." That said, they Flames are well aware Dallas will have another gear.

"For us to get the lead is nice, but it's a best-of-seven series, and there's an awful lot of hockey left," coach Geoff Ward said. "The biggest thing is that we gained some confidence. I think we learned some things as a team that I think we can apply for the rest of the series. It was a good first game, but we have to park it and get ready for Games 2, 3 and 4, because they're going to come fast now." Game 3 will be Friday night, scheduled 24 hours after Thursday's puck drop.

Dallas may be forced to make one lineup change. Defenseman Stephen Johns left the game late in the second period. A possible replacement is Taylor Fedun. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in more than 3 weeks

The rate of new COVID-19 infections in an Australian hot spot slowed on Thursday, officials reported, raising hopes a second wave of the coronavirus is being brought under control. Victoria state logged 278 new daily infections, down from 4...

Trump admn makes exception to visa ban, allows H-1B visa holders to enter US on conditions

The Trump administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visas holders allowing them to enter the United States if they are returning to the same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban. The US Department of State advisory s...

Sahal Abdul Samad signs for Kerala Blasters FC till 2025

Kerala Blasters FC KBFC has announced the contract extension of the talented midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad for an additional three years to his current contract. The 23-year old from Kannur, Kerala, will now be a part of the club till 2025. ...

Israel successfully tests Arrow-2 missile interceptor, says U.S. missile agency

Israel successfully tested its Arrow-2 ballistic missile interceptor on Wednesday, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency MDA said. The Arrow-2 interceptor successfully performed its planned trajectory and destroyed the target, the Pentagon agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020