Padres get 1B Alonso from Braves for cash

The San Diego Padres officially acquired first-baseman Yonder Alonso from the Atlanta Braves on Monday in exchange for cash. Alonso's return to San Diego puts him on the same team as his brother-in-law Manny Machado. Alonso's sister Yainee is married to Machado.

Alonso, who has 10 years of major league experience, might not join the major league team right away. He is expected to spend time at the club's alternate training site upon his arrival. The 33-year old from Cuba, who grew up in the Miami area, is a career .259 hitter with 100 home runs and 426 RBIs for the Cincinnati Reds, Oakland A's, Colorado Rockies, Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox, in addition to the Padres.

He played in San Diego from 2012-15, batting .271 with 27 home runs and 165 RBIs over 439 games. --Field Level Media