Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Rossi backs KTM to push for title success

Rookie Binder, 25, claimed his maiden MotoGP win in Brno on Sunday and the KTM team could have had two riders on the podium had the South African's team mate Pol Espargaro not crashed. Asked during a virtual news conference on Thursday ahead of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix if KTM could win the championship, Yamaha's Rossi said: "Yes...

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:32 IST
Motorcycling-Rossi backs KTM to push for title success

Former MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi believes KTM can be genuine title contenders for the world championship in 2020 and said Brad Binder's victory at the Czech Republic Grand Prix is proof of how far they have come. Rookie Binder, 25, claimed his maiden MotoGP win in Brno on Sunday and the KTM team could have had two riders on the podium had the South African's team mate Pol Espargaro not crashed.

Asked during a virtual news conference on Thursday ahead of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix if KTM could win the championship, Yamaha's Rossi said: "Yes... why not, because their improvement compared to last year is impressive." The result at Brno represented a first victory for KTM since making their full-time debut in 2017.

"KTM has put a big effort into its MotoGP programme. Already at Jerez they were competitive and at Brno I think that without the crash of Pol they could have arrived first and second," Rossi added. "They're very strong, maybe they're the favourites here... They have a minimum of three riders that are in great shape and ride strong. So, they can fight for the championship for sure."

Binder said he was keen to hit the track at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, where rain is predicted over the weekend. "It'll be super cool to try out the rain conditions again, I'm looking forward to it strangely enough," added Binder, who is fifth in the riders' standings led by Fabio Quartararo.

"It's a really important weekend for Red Bull and KTM, their home Grand Prix, it'll be fantastic to have a good weekend for them but it's important to keep my feet on the ground, reset. "I want to carry on exactly how I've done in the previous weekends and just try and have a clean weekend overall."

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coyotes search for offense in Game 2 vs. Avalanche

The Arizona Coyotes need to match the Colorado Avalanches firepower if theyre going to stand a chance at staying alive in the postseason. The Avalanche scored three times during a span of 1 minute, 23 seconds in the third period of a 3-0 wi...

TDP MLA Atchannaidu tests positive for COVID-19

TDP MLA and former Labour Minister Atchannaidu has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently is in judicial custody and is getting treatment at Ramesh Hospital Guntur. Atchannaidus relative and MP K Rammohan Naidu gave a statement about...

Coronavirus making it harder for Colombia's indigenous Wayuu to survive -HRW

Coronavirus is making it more difficult for indigenous Wayuu people in Colombia to survive and putting children at risk of malnutrition, advocacy group Human Rights Watch HRW said on Thursday.Even before coronavirus, food insecurity and mal...

Israel hails UAE deal but Palestinians - and settlers - dismayed

Israel talked of history and Palestinians of being blindsided after Thursdays surprise announcement of a deal to normalise relations between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.In a nationwide televised address, Israeli Prime Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020