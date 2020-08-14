Report: Chiefs, Kelce agree to four-year extension

Tight end Travis Kelce agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. Schefter reported that the deal, which ties Kelce to Kansas City for the next six seasons, includes $28 million in guarantees. Kelce had two years remaining on the five-year, $46 million contract that he signed in January 2016.

The news comes hours after San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle reportedly agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media to express his excitement about Kelce's deal.

Kelce, 30, recorded 97 receptions for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games last season. He has 507 catches for 6,465 yards and 37 touchdowns in 96 career games since being selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The University of Cincinnati product has made five straight Pro Bowls (2015-19) and was an All-Pro selection in 2016 and 2018. He helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title in the 2019 campaign.

--Field Level Media