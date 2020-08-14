Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Patriots rookie OL Woodard retires

New England Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard has retired before ever playing a game, according to multiple reports. Woodard, who was selected in the seventh round in the 2020 NFL Draft in April, decided he no longer wants to play football, according to the reports.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 03:14 IST
Reports: Patriots rookie OL Woodard retires

New England Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard has retired before ever playing a game, according to multiple reports. Woodard, who was selected in the seventh round in the 2020 NFL Draft in April, decided he no longer wants to play football, according to the reports. His decision was not COVID-19 related.

The 6-foot-2 interior lineman out of Memphis made All-American Athletic Conference first team in 2018. He started 52 career games for the Tigers and played both guard positions as well as center. The Patriots selected him with the 230th pick overall.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Nigeria approves last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in US amid COVID-19

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro cites difficulty of selling state firms in explaining privatization delays

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that selling off state companies was very complicated and the top ones require Congressional approval, explaining delays in his policy of privatizations. Privatization secretary Salim Matt...

Trump scores diplomatic deal with Middle East allies before election

President Donald Trump on Thursday managed to pull off a rare victory for U.S. diplomacy in the Middle East ahead of his Nov. 3 re-election bid by helping to broker a deal between American allies Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The Gul...

Booker fuels scorching Suns past Mavericks

Devin Booker scored 23 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, and the Phoenix Suns completed an unexpected undefeated run through the NBA bubble on Thursday with a 128-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks near Orlando. The Suns 34-3...

Governor of Venezuela's capital district, key Maduro ally, dies of COVID-19

Dario Vivas, the governor of Venezuelas Caracas capital district and strong ally of President Nicolas Maduro, died on Thursday of COVID-19 at 70 years old, officials said. Vivas, a senior member of the ruling socialist party, had said on Tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020