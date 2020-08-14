Reports: Patriots rookie OL Woodard retires

New England Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard has retired before ever playing a game, according to multiple reports. Woodard, who was selected in the seventh round in the 2020 NFL Draft in April, decided he no longer wants to play football, according to the reports. His decision was not COVID-19 related.

The 6-foot-2 interior lineman out of Memphis made All-American Athletic Conference first team in 2018. He started 52 career games for the Tigers and played both guard positions as well as center. The Patriots selected him with the 230th pick overall.

--Field Level Media