Pirates pile on early to take down Reds

Adam Frazier, Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco each homered among Pittsburgh's first six batters, and the visiting Pirates scored seven times in the second inning to snap a three-game losing streak with a 9-6 victory Thursday over the Cincinnati Reds. Trevor Williams (1-3), who entered the game receiving just one run of support while on the mound in his first three starts, got plenty this time as the Pirates did all their scoring through the first two innings.

Williams allowed three runs and overcame seven hits over five innings as Pittsburgh won for just the second time in 12 games. The Pirates, playing for the first time in four days after their series this week against the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed due to the Cardinals' continued COVID-19 issues, did all their damage against Cincinnati starter Anthony DeSclafani (1-1).

The right-hander had not allowed a run in his first two starts but was charged with all nine Thursday and nine hits over just two innings. On the second pitch of the game, Frazier drove a shot to the right-center field seats for his third homer. Three batters later, Moran went deep to center for his sixth home run of 2020.

Polanco got in on the fun to lead off the second, clubbing a long ball to right field to make it 3-0. Erik Gonzalez followed with a double off the left-field wall and scored on Jacob Stallings' RBI single. Josh Bell delivered a two-run single that made it 6-0 and Moran followed with an RBI single. A bases-loaded walk to Polanco, and Gonzalez's RBI groundout, capped the scoring in the second to give Pittsburgh a 9-0 cushion.

Nick Senzel homered for one of his three hits and had four RBIs for the Reds, who have dropped two straight and three of four. Senzel's RBI single in the second made it 9-1. His two-run homer to right field in the fourth cut the Pirates' lead to 9-3. Freddy Galvis' fourth home run of 2020 made it 9-4 in the seventh, and Senzel delivered a run-scoring double in the eighth. Tucker Barnhart homered off Pittsburgh closer Keone Kela, making his 2020 debut, in the ninth.

