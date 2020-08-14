Left Menu
Development News Edition

Darvish sharp, Schwarber homers as Cubs top Brewers

The blast marked the only hit of the night against Darvish (3-1), who walked two and struck out 11 before yielding to the bullpen to start the the eighth. Chicago won for the 13th time in 16 games this season, improving upon its best record in the major leagues.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 08:08 IST
Darvish sharp, Schwarber homers as Cubs top Brewers

Yu Darvish carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs held on for a 4-2 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. Brewers slugger Justin Smoak broke up Darvish's no-hit effort with one out in the seventh when he ripped a solo home run down the right-field line. The blast marked the only hit of the night against Darvish (3-1), who walked two and struck out 11 before yielding to the bullpen to start the the eighth.

Chicago won for the 13th time in 16 games this season, improving upon its best record in the major leagues. It is the best start for the franchise since 1907. Brewers starter Brett Anderson (0-2) drew the loss after allowing two runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Kyle Schwarber went deep for the Cubs, who have won seven home games in a row. Ian Happ finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Javier Baez and David Bote also notched RBIs. Milwaukee has lost two games in a row, three of four and five of seven.

The Cubs opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Nico Hoerner led off the frame with a double, advanced to third on a groundout by Anthony Rizzo and scored on a groundout by Baez. In the second, Chicago pushed its lead to 2-0 on a solo shot by Schwarber. He belted a first-pitch sinker an estimated 373 feet over the wall in left-center field for his third homer of the season.

A two-run sixth made it 4-0 for the Cubs. Happ drove in Willson Contreras on a double to center field, and moments later Happ came home to score on Bote's line-drive single to left. Smoak broke up the shutout in the seventh, and he struck again with an RBI double with two outs in the ninth. Cubs reliever Rowan Wick retired Omar Narvaez in the next at-bat to record his third save.

Darvish lowered his ERA to 1.88 after four starts. He has walked four and struck out 27 this season. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

QBiotics partners with MSD to benefit patients with unresectable melanoma

QBiotics Group Limited QGL, a life sciences company developing novel anticancer and wound healing pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with MSD tradename of Merck Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, to ...

New Zealand reports more COVID-19 cases ahead of lockdown decision

New Zealands first coronavirus outbreak in three months has spread further, officials reported on Friday, just hours before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to announce whether a lockdown in the countrys biggest city will be extended. O...

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris hit by 'birther' conspiracy theory

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris has been hit by a birther movement, with US President Donald Trump saying he had heard that she does not meet the requirements to serve the White House. Former US President Barack...

State police exit Portland after 2 weeks of protest duty

Oregon State Police are leaving Portland after a two-week assignment to help protect a federal courthouse thats been a target of protesters during months of conflict in Oregons largest city. The state police are continually reassessing our ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020