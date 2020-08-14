Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Most Australian athletes against protest in Olympic competition

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 09:15 IST
Olympics-Most Australian athletes against protest in Olympic competition

A vast majority of Australian athletes believe messages of personal or political protest should not be delivered in Olympic competition or on the medallists' podium, a survey conducted by the country's athletes' commission said on Friday. More than 80% of 496 respondents said protesting on the field of play would "detract from the performance or experience of athletes", according to the survey by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Athletes' Commission.

The survey comes amid growing calls on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ease restrictions on protests with other sports organisations allowing athletes to express on-field solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in a time of global anti-racism demonstrations following George Floyd's death in police custody in May. The issue of Olympic protest carries special resonance in Australia, with track athlete Peter Norman having been part of one of the most symbolic protests in Olympic history, when he stood on the podium with Black American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

Silver medallist Norman wore a badge supporting the "Olympic Project for Human Rights" while Smith and Carlos raised black-gloved fists and bowed their heads during the U.S. national anthem, a potent gesture in the civil rights era. Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter bans any form of political protest during Games.

The Australian survey was prompted by an IOC Athletes' Commission initiative to explore how athletes can "support principles enshrined in the Olympic Charter". In domestic sport competitions, including rugby, soccer and Australian Rules football, Australian players have taken a knee on field in recent months to express Black Lives Matter solidarity.

In the AOC survey, nearly 41% of athletes who responded said the Olympics were "not a place for athletes to publicly express their views". Some 40% believed in self-expression "depending on the circumstances", and 19% believed in self-expression "in any circumstances". "Athletes now in the 2000s and beyond want to express themselves," AOC Athletes' Commission chairman Steve Hooker said in a video call with reporters on Friday. "The way they want to express themselves is really varied, though."

"It should be more read that the majority of athletes ... their passion is their sport and their focus is on sport" Hooker said. "And they want to go to the Olympic Games and focus on that. That doesn't mean that other people, other members of the team, don't feel differently." After his 1968 protest, sprinter Norman was sanctioned by Australian Olympic officials and missed out on selection for the following Games.

The AOC denied Norman was blacklisted for his part in the protest but in 2012, Australian lawmakers issued a posthumous apology to Norman "for the treatment he received ... and the failure to fully recognise his inspirational role".

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Exclusive U.S. recruits scientists abroad for COVID-19 vaccine trials, pledges access to supplyThe Trump administrations coronavirus vaccine project is recruiting scientists in South Afr...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Billionaire Sumner Redstone, media mogul who headed Viacom, dead at 97Viacom and CBS Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone, the media mogul who took his fathers movie theater chain and built ...

TikTok deal must provide 'total security' and 'substantially' benefit US: Trump

Any deal to sell TikTok to an American company must provide total security and substantially benefit the United States, President Donald Trump has said as he emphasized on the September 15 deadline for the popular Chinese social networking ...

Duo chairs of Nepal ruling party to meet today to end deadlock

Prime Minister and chairman of the NCP KP Sharma Oli and co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal are set to hold another round of discussion at 11 am on Friday about the possible ways to end the stalemate in the Nepal Communist Party NCP. On Thursday a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020