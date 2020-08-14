Keylor Navas' participation in Champions League semi-final uncertain: PSG

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Thursday confirmed that Keylor Navas' participation in the Champions League semi-final is "uncertain" as the player suffered a tear in the femoral biceps. Navas sustained the injury during PSG's quarter-final clash against Atalanta on Thursday. PSG won the match by 2-1 to progress in the competition.

Sergio Rico had replaced Navas in the match in the 79th minute. "Keylor Navas left the field during the match on Wednesday evening after feeling some pain in his right hamstring after clearing the ball. The examinations and MRI have confirmed a tear in the femoral biceps. His condition will be examined again on Saturday but his involvement in Tuesday's match is uncertain," the club said in a statement.

In the Champions League semi-final, PSG will take on RB Leipzig, who defeated Atletico Madrid by 2-1 in the quarter-final on Friday.