Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lahiri one-under in first round at Wyndham, Atwal yet to finish

Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the PGA TOUR's final regular-season event before the FedExCup playoffs. There were 33 players on the course who had not finished when the round was suspended due to bad weather.

PTI | Greensboro | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:13 IST
Lahiri one-under in first round at Wyndham, Atwal yet to finish

Returning to action after more than five months, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot a one-under 69 at the Wyndham Championship while Arjun Atwal was two-under in his unfinished first round, halted by inclement weather. It was a fairly good round that should have fetched Lahiri a better score but he was found wanting on the greens, where he twice missed putts inside five feet and on four other occasions he was 10-11 feet or less from the pin.

Considering he was competing after a long time, he hit the ball well finding 10 of the 14 fairways and 13 of the 18 greens, but the putting prevented him from finishing with a better card. Lahiri had just two birdies, but gave away just one bogey in his round and was Tied-67th.

Atwal, the 2010 winner of the Wyndham, playing this week with a sponsor’s exemption, looked set for a great start as he was four-under through 16 holes but then double bogeyed the 17th just as play was stopped due to inclement weather. He is now 2-under and will complete his round with the 18th next morning. Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the PGA TOUR's final regular-season event before the FedExCup playoffs.

There were 33 players on the course who had not finished when the round was suspended due to bad weather. Lahiri, whose last win came in 2015 at the Hero Indian Open, had come to India for the same event, but then stayed back as the Covid-19 outbreak spread all over the world. "With my status for the next season protected I used the time off to work on my game, and I had not spent an extended period with my coach. That has helped," he said.

Atwal birdied both Par-5s on the course – fifth and 15th – and also had birdies on third and eighth on the front nine and another one on 12th . He dropped a shot on sixth. When he came to 17th tee he was four-under, but he went to the right rough. He fell short of the green on his third and was on the fringe and needed three from there for the double. Varner went really low at Sedgefield Country Club with eight birdies and no-bogeys and it matched his career best. Hoge and Sloan, playing together, followed suit later in the round.

Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose had a rough day, as Koepka was 10 shots behind with 72 and Rose carded 73. The leading trio was followed by Harris English (64), who was ahead of a large group at 5-under including Patrick Reed. Past U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson led another pack at 4-under 66.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Rs 995 crore Rights Issue

Mumbai Maharashtra India Aug 14 ANINewsVoir Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Aditya Birla Fashion in relation to it Rs 995 crore fundraising by Aditya Birla Fashion by way of a ...

AP FACT CHECK: Harris eligible to serve as VP, president

False claims that Kamala Harris is not legally eligible to serve as US vice president or president have been circulating in social media posts since 2019, when she first launched her Democratic primary campaign. On Thursday, after Harris wa...

S.Korean doctors strike over training plan as virus cases spike

More than a quarter of South Koreas medical clinics closed on Friday for a one-day strike in protest at government plans to train new doctors, as the country reported the highest number of domestic coronavirus cases since the end of March. ...

India-Australia friendship based on Bharosa, Samman: Aus PM Morrison

Describing India as a longstanding friend of Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday sent a special message of trust, respect and friendship to Indians across the world ahead of the countrys 74th Independence Day. Morrison said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020