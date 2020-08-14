Soccer-Arsenal sign Willian from Chelsea on three-year contract
Arsenal have signed Brazilian winger Willian from Chelsea on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday. The 32-year-old joins Arsenal on a free transfer after failing to agree on a new long-term contract with Chelsea. "I believe he's a player that can really make a difference for us," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement on the club's website.Reuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:46 IST
"I believe he's a player that can really make a difference for us," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement on the club's website. "We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions (and) he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility."
