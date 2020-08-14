Left Menu
Development News Edition

Willian joins Arsenal after contract expires at Chelsea

The former Corinthians player was forced to watch on when Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in this month's FA Cup final, however, as he missed out because of an ankle problem.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:45 IST
Willian joins Arsenal after contract expires at Chelsea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil winger Willian completed a cross-London move to Arsenal on Friday after his contract expired at fellow Premier League team Chelsea. The 32-year-old Willian rejected the offer of a two-year extension with Chelsea, where he played since 2013.

"We have been monitoring him for the past few months," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "We had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions; he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions. "He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come." Willian primarily plays as a right winger, where record signing Nicolas Pepe and youngster Reiss Nelson are deployed at Arsenal.

Willian helped Chelsea to two Premier League titles, one FA Cup title and the 2019 Europa League title, where the Blues beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku. The former Corinthians player was forced to watch on when Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in this month's FA Cup final, however, as he missed out because of an ankle problem.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Toshiba shareholder 3D Investment wants independent probe into AGM vote -letter

A major investor in Japans Toshiba Corp has called for a third-party investigation into the conglomerates annual shareholder meeting, saying its vote was not fully recognised in a potential breach of governance.The demand from Singapore-bas...

Widespread rains lash Guj, more likely; 13 NDRF teams deployed

Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF have been deployed across Gujarat as widespread rainfall inundated several parts of the state on Friday and the showers are likely to continue for the next few days as per the regi...

Here's when Fitbit Charge 4 will be available in India

HIGHLIGHT247 heart rate monitorActive Zone Minutesbuilt-in GPSup to 7-day batteryFitbit PayThe Fitbit Charge 4 which was launched in April 2020 in India is not yet available for purchase. Priced at Rs 14,999 for the standard model and Rs 16...

Majority of corruption complaints not being examined timely by govt depts: CVC

A majority of corruption-related complaints are not examined timely by government departments, probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission CVC has said, asking them to update status of such plaints on its online platform within the prescr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020