Heat F Jones stretchered off with apparent neck injury

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was taken off the court via stretcher with an apparent neck injury during Friday's contest with the Indiana Pacers. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the contest that Jones was undergoing tests and the club didn't yet know the results.

"Let's just wait before we speculate what it is," Spoelstra said. Jones was injured in the third quarter. Indiana center Goga Bitadze set a screen and Jones collided with him with his left shoulder and neck taking the brunt of the contact.

Jones fell to the floor with 1:05 left in the quarter and laid down face first on the court for more than five minutes. He eventually was taken off the floor on the stretcher. Spoelstra was hopeful Jones wouldn't be sidelined long with the Heat set to meet the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs, beginning Tuesday.

"We'll see the results. He's getting the scan right now," Spoelstra said. "He's already moving better. Let's wait and see before we go in full-scale panic mode." Jones had three points, two rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes on Friday before the injury.

The 23-year-old Jones won the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in February. He averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 59 games (16 starts) this season. --Field Level Media