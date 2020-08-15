Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cole wins 20th straight as Yanks dump rival Red Sox

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings to win his 20th straight decision and the New York Yankees remained unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium with a 10-3 rout of the slumping Boston Red Sox Friday night.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 08:34 IST
Cole wins 20th straight as Yanks dump rival Red Sox

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings to win his 20th straight decision and the New York Yankees remained unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium with a 10-3 rout of the slumping Boston Red Sox Friday night. Cole (4-0) became the sixth pitcher to win 20 consecutive decisions in baseball history and the first since Jake Arrieta did it for the Chicago Cubs from Aug. 4, 2015-May 25, 2016. The all-time record is 24 straight decisions by Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell from July 17, 1936-May 27, 1937 with the New York Giants.

Cole allowed one run on four hits. He struck out eight, walked none in a 95-pitch outing. Cole's latest win helped the Yankees improve to 7-0 to start the abbreviated season at Yankee Stadium. It is the fourth time they have begun 7-0 or better in the Bronx since 1959 (also 2017, 1998 and 1987).

Gleyber Torres had four hits to raise his average from .161 to .217. One of his hits was a two-run double in the third off Boston starter Colten Brewer (0-1). Mike Tauchman had three hits and drove in four runs and Gary Sanchez homered for the second straight game as New York won its third straight. Clint Frazier added a two-run double in the eighth.

Alex Verdugo homered and drove in two runs for the Red Sox, who lost their fifth straight and continued to struggle against the Yankees. Rafael Devers added an RBI single in the eighth. New York beat the Red Sox for the seventh straight time and for the 12th time in the past 13 meetings since July 28, 2019. The Yankees also beat Boston for the 12th time in 13 meetings in New York since the start of last season.

Brewer allowed two runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked three in a 73-pitch outing. The Yankees gave Cole the lead in the third.

After Luke Voit singled off shortstop Xander Bogaerts' glove and Aaron Hicks walked, Torres made it 2-0 with a double off the right-field fence. Boston made it a one-run game when Verdugo lifted Cole's 1-1 curveball over the right field fence to open the fourth. The Yankees took a 3-1 lead on Tauchman's double in the fifth and went up 5-1 on Sanchez's homer five pitches later and pulled away with five runs in their final two innings.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cole wins 20th straight decision as Yanks dump rival Red Sox

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings to win his 20th straight decision and the New York Yankees remained unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium with a 10-3 rout of the slumping Boston Red Sox Friday night. Cole 4-0 became the sixth ...

S Korea fears infections getting out of control

New coronavirus cases in South Korea have reached the highest level in five months, and authorities fear infections are getting out of control in the Seoul region, which is home to half the countrys 51 million people. Officials reported 166...

Alibaba's Freshippo says will test all Shenzhen employees for COVID-19

Alibaba-owned supermarket chain Freshippo said on Saturday it has shut 21 off its Shenzhen stores and was requiring all its employees in the city to undergo tests for the novel coronavirus after three cases were found at one of its outlets ...

Yelich's 3-run shot pushes Brewers past Cubs

Christian Yelich hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 4-3 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Friday night. The 412-foot blast by Yelich was his fifth home run of the season, which leads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020