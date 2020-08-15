Left Menu
Soccer-Ex-Scotland, Rangers defender Forsyth dies aged 71

Former Scotland and Rangers defender Tom Forsyth has died at the age of 71, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 09:04 IST
Soccer-Ex-Scotland, Rangers defender Forsyth dies aged 71

Former Scotland and Rangers defender Tom Forsyth has died at the age of 71, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Friday. Forsyth, nicknamed 'Jaws', joined Rangers from Motherwell in 1972 and made an instant impression, scoring the winner against arch-rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

Forsyth made 326 appearances for Rangers during his 10-year stay at the Ibrox, winning three league titles and four Scottish Cups. "Everyone here is sad to learn of the news that our former player, Tom Forsyth, passed away this evening," Rangers said on Twitter. "We pass on our heartfelt condolences to the entire family circle at this difficult time."

Forsyth won 22 caps for Scotland and played at the 1978 World Cup. After retiring he went on to manage Dunfermline Athletic for a year before serving as assistant manager to former Rangers team mate Tommy McLean at Greenock Morton, Motherwell and Heart of Midlothian.

