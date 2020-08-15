Left Menu
Cole wins 20th straight decision as Yanks dump rival Red Sox

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings to win his 20th straight decision and the New York Yankees remained unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium with a 10-3 rout of the slumping Boston Red Sox Friday night.

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings to win his 20th straight decision and the New York Yankees remained unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium with a 10-3 rout of the slumping Boston Red Sox Friday night. Cole (4-0) became the sixth pitcher to win 20 consecutive decisions in baseball history and the first since Jake Arrieta did it for the Chicago Cubs from Aug. 4, 2015-May 25, 2016. The all-time record is 24 straight decisions by Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell from July 17, 1936-May 27, 1937 with the New York Giants.

Cole allowed one run on four hits. He struck out eight, walked none in a 95-pitch outing. Cole's latest win helped the Yankees improve to 7-0 to start the abbreviated season at Yankee Stadium. It is the fourth time they have begun 7-0 or better in the Bronx since 1959 (also 2017, 1998 and 1987).

Gleyber Torres had four hits to raise his average from .161 to .217. One of his hits was a two-run double in the third off Boston starter Colten Brewer (0-1). Mike Tauchman had three hits and drove in four runs and Gary Sanchez homered for the second straight game as New York won its third straight. Clint Frazier added a two-run double in the seventh.

Alex Verdugo homered and drove in two runs for the Red Sox, who lost their fifth straight and continued to struggle against the Yankees. Rafael Devers added an RBI single in the eighth. New York beat the Red Sox for the seventh straight time and for the 12th time in the past 13 meetings since July 28, 2019. The Yankees also beat Boston for the 12th time in 13 meetings in New York since the start of last season.

Brewer allowed two runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked three in a 73-pitch outing. The Yankees gave Cole the lead in the third.

After Luke Voit singled off shortstop Xander Bogaerts' glove and Aaron Hicks walked, Torres made it 2-0 with a double off the right-field fence. Boston made it a one-run game when Verdugo lifted Cole's 1-1 curveball over the right field fence to open the fourth. The Yankees took a 3-1 lead on Tauchman's double in the fifth and went up 5-1 on Sanchez's homer five pitches later and pulled away with five runs in their final two innings.

