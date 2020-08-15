Marlins down Braves in long-awaited home opener

Left Menu
Pablo Lopez struck out a career-high eight batters and Jon Berti stole home, leading the Marlins to an 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night in Miami's long-delayed home opener. Lopez (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks in six innings. Braves starter Kyle Wright, who walked a career-high six batters, took the loss.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 09:52 IST
Pablo Lopez struck out a career-high eight batters and Jon Berti stole home, leading the Marlins to an 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night in Miami's long-delayed home opener. Jesus Aguilar drove in three runs for the Marlins, who stole four bases. The theft of home by Berti was the back end of a double steal. In addition, the bottom four batters in Miami's order combined to score seven runs.

The Marlins, who had the worst record in the National League last year with 105 losses, are off to a 9-4 start this year. After a wild 23-day road trip that featured eight postponements and 18 players testing positive for COVID-19, this was Miami's official home opener, though the Marlins played two "home" games in Baltimore. Lopez (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks in six innings.

Braves starter Kyle Wright, who walked a career-high six batters, took the loss. Wright (0-3) lasted just three-plus innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out one. The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft, Wright owns an 0-6 career record with a 7.52 ERA. Atlanta opened the scoring in the first as Travis d'Arnaud hammered a first-pitch fastball 431 feet to center for a 1-0 lead.

Miami went up 2-1 in the third. Magneuris Sierra drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on Jonathan Villar's soft, opposite-field double just over third base. After two more walks, Brian Anderson took ball four on a 3-2 count, giving Miami the lead. Atlanta tied the score 2-2 on consecutive fourth-inning doubles by Nick Markakis and Adam Duvall.

But Miami -- using its speed -- answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Rookie Eddy Alvarez scored from third on a Sierra bunt for a 3-2 lead. Berti then stole home with Villar grabbing second on the front end. Lopez escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth when former Marlins star Marcell Ozuna hit a slow roller that was fielded barehanded by Anderson at third, who threw out the batter.

The Marlins then added two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to seal the victory. --Field Level Media

