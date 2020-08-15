Left Menu
Royals-Twins rained out; DH set for Saturday

The second contest will follow 30 minutes after the first concludes. Minnesota will start right-hander Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 6.00 ERA) in Game 1 and right-hander Jose Berrios (1-2, 5.31) in Game 2. Kansas City will start right-hander Ian Kennedy (0-1, 7.88) in the opener and right-hander Jakob Junis (0-0, 4.00) in the second game of the four-game series that runs through Monday.

The scheduled series opener between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins on Friday night in Minneapolis was postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will play a straight doubleheader with a pair seven-inning games beginning at 1:35 p.m. ET on Saturday. The second contest will follow 30 minutes after the first concludes.

Minnesota will start right-hander Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 6.00 ERA) in Game 1 and right-hander Jose Berrios (1-2, 5.31) in Game 2. Kansas City will start right-hander Ian Kennedy (0-1, 7.88) in the opener and right-hander Jakob Junis (0-0, 4.00) in the second game of the four-game series that runs through Monday. --Field Level Media

