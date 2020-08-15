Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical but responding to treatment: Family

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is "critical" and he remains on life support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing positive for the virus on July 12.

His condition did not improve and after he developed other complications, Chauhan was shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The former cricketer, though, is responding to treatment. "Early morning today, Chetan ji had kidney failure and subsequently, had a multi-organ failure. He is currently on life support. We are all praying that he wins this battle," a senior Delhi & Districts Cricket Association official, who is keeping track of the developments, told PTI on Saturday.

When his younger brother Pushpendra Chauhan was contacted, he said: "He is critical but has shown some signs of improvement after treatment during the day. We are hopeful that his condition will improve in the coming days." Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's longest-serving opening partner. He has served the DDCA in various capacities -- president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector -- apart from being a manager of the Indian Team during a tour of Australia.