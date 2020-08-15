Report: Packers sign NT Clark to $70M extension

The Green Bay Packers are set to make Kenny Clark the highest-paid nose tackle ever. Clark, who was set to begin the final year of his rookie contract, will receive $70 million over four years, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

He had been set to earn $7.7 million this season. Instead, he'll collect a $25 million signing bonus along with his salary for this season. Clark, 24, has 193 tackles, 16.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 60 career games (46 starts). He earned his first Pro Bowl bid after starting every game last season and notching 62 tackles and six sacks.

The extension will make Clark the 12th highest-paid defensive player in the league, ESPN's Adam Schefter said. --Field Level Media