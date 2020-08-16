Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fleury, Knights stymie Blackhawks, take 3-0 lead

Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane hit the right post with the net wide open with just under two minutes left in the first period, the 13th time Chicago has hit a post or crossbar in this postseason. The Golden Knights were without forwards Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek, who were unfit to play.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 08:24 IST
Fleury, Knights stymie Blackhawks, take 3-0 lead

Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves in his first start of the Western Conference first round, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 3 on Saturday in Edmonton. William Karlsson scored short-handed, and Patrick Brown scored in his first game of the series for the top-seeded Golden Knights, who can sweep the best-of-seven series with another win in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

Olli Maatta scored, and Corey Crawford made 24 saves for the 12th-seeded Blackhawks. Reilly Smith was in the penalty box for slashing Calvin de Haan when Karlsson scored short-handed at 4:12 of the first period.

Mark Stone stole the puck from Duncan Keith and centered a pass to Karlsson coming through center ice with speed. Karlsson lifted a backhand from the inside edge of the right circle into the top left corner. Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane hit the right post with the net wide open with just under two minutes left in the first period, the 13th time Chicago has hit a post or crossbar in this postseason.

The Golden Knights were without forwards Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek, who were unfit to play. Brown drew into the lineup and scored off a rebound at 15:23 of the second period to stretch the lead to 2-0, his first career playoff goal. Fleury, who sat in favor of Robin Lehner the first two games, was 14 minutes from the 16th postseason shutout of his career, which would have tied Curtis Joseph for third on the all-time NHL list. But Maatta scored at 6:21 of the third period to cut it to 2-1.

Maata brought the puck down the left side and squeezed a slap shot between Fleury's body and right arm from the top of the circle. Vegas did not have a shot on goal the first 10:08 of the third period, while Fleury made six saves in that span.

Knights forward Max Pacioretty returned after being unfit to play in Game 2. Pacioretty, who led the Golden Knights in goals (32) and points (66) during the regular season, was a minus-1 in 15:16 of ice time.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Ryan Reynolds urges Canadian teens to stop partying during pandemic: 'Don't kill my mom'

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds has sent a message for partying Canadian teens who arent practising social distancing Dont kill anyone, especially not his mom. According to Variety, John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada...

Sindhi community holds protest in US against enforced disappearances in Pakistan

Members of the Sindhi community organised a protest outside Pakistani ambassadors house here in solidarity with families of the victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan. The protesters on Friday chanted slogans for the freedom of vict...

Dhoni will never retire from our minds: Kapil Sibal

After Indias wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the World Cup-winning captain will never retire from our minds. The Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote,...

PM Modi greets people on Parsi New Year, Navroz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Parsi New Year, Navroz. In a tweet, the Prime Minister prayed that the coming year is filled with happiness and prosperity.Navroz Mubarak Greetings on Parsi New Year. India cherishes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020