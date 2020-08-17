Left Menu
Blue Jays SS Bichette (knee) placed on 10-day IL

Bichette had an MRI after experiencing discomfort in the knee during Saturday's game in Buffalo, N.Y., against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he extended his hitting streak to nine games with a third-inning single. "He felt it right before he went to hit," manager Charlie Montoyo said, per Sportsnet.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-08-2020 01:31 IST
The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right knee sprain. Bichette had an MRI after experiencing discomfort in the knee during Saturday's game in Buffalo, N.Y., against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he extended his hitting streak to nine games with a third-inning single.

"He felt it right before he went to hit," manager Charlie Montoyo said, per Sportsnet. "He was stretching a little bit, and that's when he felt it." Saturday's game was suspended due to rain in the fourth inning and resumed on Sunday, with the Rays winning 3-2. Bichette was replaced in the lineup Sunday by Joe Panik.

Bichette, 22, is batting .361 with five homers and 13 RBIs through 14 games in his second MLB season. He homered in four straight games from Aug. 9-14. In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled shortstop Santiago Espinal from the taxi squad. They also recalled right-hander Sam Gaviglio for the expanded 29-man roster for Sunday's second game against Tampa Bay.

