White Sox hit 4 straight HRs, beat Cards

Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez connected on four consecutive home runs in the fifth inning to tie a major league record and Dallas Keuchel pitched 5 2/3 strong innings to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 7-2 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 02:57 IST
White Sox hit 4 straight HRs, beat Cards
Representative Image

Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez connected on four consecutive home runs in the fifth inning to tie a major league record and Dallas Keuchel pitched 5 2/3 strong innings to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 7-2 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Limited to two hits in four innings against St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson -- including a Jimenez RBI single in the first -- the White Sox erupted for six runs against reliever Roel Ramirez in his major league debut.

Moncada began the long-ball barrage with two on and two out, snapping an 0-for-14 skid with a blast against Ramirez (0-1), who gave up six hits, walked one and struck out one. It was the second time in club history that Chicago hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs. The White Sox also accomplished the feat on Aug. 14, 2008. Ramirez is the ninth pitcher since at least 1901 to allow four-plus home runs in his debut, but the first to yield four consecutively.

Keuchel improved to 3-2 and earned his first victory since July 31, giving up two runs and four hits with two walks and one strikeout. Matt Carpenter delivered a two-run single against Keuchel in the sixth to chase the left-hander from the game. St. Louis had limited chances against the Chicago bullpen, which followed Keuchel with 3 1/3 innings of two-hit ball with one walk and four strikeouts. The Cardinals stranded seven runners while going 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Jimmy Cordero thwarted a would-be threat to end the St. Louis seventh, striking out Tommy Edman looking on a payoff pitch with two runners on and No. 3 hitter Paul Goldschmidt on deck. Four Cardinals made their major league debuts on Sunday, while seven did so in the series. Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the White Sox marked St. Louis' first action since July 29, as the team endured an extended hiatus following a coronavirus outbreak within the organization.

Hudson (0-2) was the loser, allowing one run and two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in four innings. Jimenez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Chicago. He has hit four home runs in his past five games.

