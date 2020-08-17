Piscotty drives in five as Oakland clubs Giants

Left Menu
Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in five runs as the Oakland Athletics mauled the host San Francisco Giants 15-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of their Bay Area rivals. The contest was tied 2-2 after four innings before the Athletics sent 13 batters to the plate in the fifth. Pinder's pinch-hit, 422-foot two-run homer off left-hander Wandy Peralta snapped the tie and gave Oakland a 4-2 lead.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 05:20 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 05:20 IST
Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in five runs as the Oakland Athletics mauled the host San Francisco Giants 15-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of their Bay Area rivals. Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien joined Piscotty in homering during a nine-run fifth-inning uprising. Matt Olson went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and Pinder went 3-for-4 despite not starting as the Athletics racked up 17 hits.

The win is the fourth in a row for Oakland, which owns a major league-best 16-6 record. The Giants have dropped four straight to fall to 8-15. The easy manner of victory on Sunday differed from the Athletics' efforts in the first two games of the series. Oakland scored five runs in the ninth to tie the contest on Friday en route to an 8-7, 10-inning triumph, and tallied four times in the ninth on Saturday to post a 7-6 win.

Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers (2-1) allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked one. Brandon Belt went 3-for-4 with a homer for the Giants. Brandon Crawford also homered.

San Francisco right-hander Logan Webb (1-2) gave up three runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked five. The contest was tied 2-2 after four innings before the Athletics sent 13 batters to the plate in the fifth.

Pinder's pinch-hit, 422-foot two-run homer off left-hander Wandy Peralta snapped the tie and gave Oakland a 4-2 lead. Matt Canha added a two-run triple later in the frame to make it a four-run margin. After Robbie Grossman walked and Khris Davis was retired for the second out, Piscotty came up and hammered a 1-2 pitch from right-hander Dereck Rodriguez 454 feet to near the top of the grandstand in left. The blast increased the score to 9-2.

Sean Murphy followed with a double and Semien drilled a two-run shot to left and make it 11-2. In the sixth, Olson singled to start the inning and Davis singled with two out to put runners on first and second. Piscotty came up and drilled a two-run double to deep center to make it 13-2.

Brandon Crawford homered in the bottom of the seventh for the Giants. Oakland responded with two in the eighth as Grossman delivered an RBI triple and scored on a grounder by Davis. --Field Level Media

