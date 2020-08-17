Inter Milan doesn't consider itself as saviours of Italy: Antonio Conte

Inter Milan's manager Antonio Conte has said that the side does not think of themselves as saviors of Italy heading into the semi-final clash against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League. The attention has turned to Inter as Italian sides Juventus, Napoli, Atalanta have bowed out of the Champions League.

Juventus lost to Lyon, Napoli lost to Barcelona while Atalanta bowed out to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. "We don't consider ourselves the saviors of the country, we've made our journey without looking at the others," Goal.com quoted Conte as saying.

"Our goal is to improve ourselves. Personally, if we achieved European success I would be happy for the club, not for myself. I'm not thinking about my personal record but about the club that decided to hire me," he added. Inter Milan will most likely be without the services of Alexis Sanchez, with the Chilean battling to recover from a hamstring injury.

"Sanchez has been out for three-quarters of the season. Now we realize what kind of weapon we are missing. It is normal that not having him available is disappointing for me and denies me a fundamental element," Conte said. Inter Milan will take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-finals of the Europa League later today.