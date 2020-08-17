Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inter Milan doesn't consider itself as saviours of Italy: Antonio Conte

Inter Milan's manager Antonio Conte has said that the side does not think of themselves as saviours of Italy heading into the semi-final clash against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League.

ANI | Updated: 17-08-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 09:39 IST
Inter Milan doesn't consider itself as saviours of Italy: Antonio Conte
Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte.. Image Credit: ANI

Inter Milan's manager Antonio Conte has said that the side does not think of themselves as saviors of Italy heading into the semi-final clash against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League. The attention has turned to Inter as Italian sides Juventus, Napoli, Atalanta have bowed out of the Champions League.

Juventus lost to Lyon, Napoli lost to Barcelona while Atalanta bowed out to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. "We don't consider ourselves the saviors of the country, we've made our journey without looking at the others," Goal.com quoted Conte as saying.

"Our goal is to improve ourselves. Personally, if we achieved European success I would be happy for the club, not for myself. I'm not thinking about my personal record but about the club that decided to hire me," he added. Inter Milan will most likely be without the services of Alexis Sanchez, with the Chilean battling to recover from a hamstring injury.

"Sanchez has been out for three-quarters of the season. Now we realize what kind of weapon we are missing. It is normal that not having him available is disappointing for me and denies me a fundamental element," Conte said. Inter Milan will take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-finals of the Europa League later today.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England owe Pakistan reciprocal tour in 2022, says Akram

England must tour Pakistan in 2022 reciprocating the visit of Azhar Ali and his men despite the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram said. The England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison has thanked West In...

India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 50,000 mark

Indias COVID-19 death toll breached the 50,000 mark as 941 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 50,921.As many as 57...

A packet full of energy, power hitter, sharp fielder: Kedar Jadhav pays tribute to Raina

India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav paid tribute to Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, saying he is a packet full of energy with power-hitting and sharp fielding skills. Jadhav termed Raina an abso...

Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana, Princess of Wales, in seasons five and six of The Crown, the Netflix series announced Sunday local time. According to Page Six, the 29-year-old actor will join a new cast for the series th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020